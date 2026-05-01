Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Audiobook Now Available
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook is an excellent way for any child to easily listen to scripture stories. This audiobook is especially useful for adults who are learning English as a second language. Audiobooks are an engaging step in the reading development process. Each of us learned how to speak before we learned how to read and write. Initially, learners hear a word in context and then later use it themselves. Recall how babies learn to repeat the words their parents say to them. Parents teach their infant child to say “mama” or “dada”. The process is similar with audiobooks. Listeners first hear words they incorporate into their own vocabulary.
The immersive Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook engages the listener with exciting sounds such as the chirping of birds or mooing of a cow. For example, the child hears the vocabulary words bird or cow in context. It becomes easier for the listener to repeat the new vocabulary word with understanding as they associate a mooing sound with the word cow. Over time, the learner uses these new words that become part of their vocabulary.
Listeners will hear the adventures of scripture heroes like Moses parting the Red Sea, David fighting Goliath, and Joseph with his coat of many colors, in Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook. Colorful illustrations of courageous heroes are found in the eBook and paperback on Amazon. All these sights and sounds combined spark a child’s interest in reading. A love of books and stories is the most powerful motivation to keep reading. With skilled narrators like Trista Shaye and a variety of stories, audiobooks become a great tool to nourish a child’s interest in reading.
This love of reading can bring opportunities, happiness, and success to each child as they build their reading skills by listening to the Learning to Read audiobooks. The voice actress, Trista Shaye, entertains her audience with sounds that keep them engaged to hear what comes next in the story.
Audiobooks teach children how to become better listeners. When spoken, a word comes to life. For example, the simple word “oh” has varied meanings. According to the way it is spoken, it can mean: “You surprised me”; “You make me so happy”; “I’m bored”; or “I get it now” Oral reading skills developed through Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook will benefit and enrich the life of each child.
The author, Faith Sheptoski-Forbush, is a veteran school teacher with over 23 years of experience in public schools and at a community college. Faith is also an experienced homeschool teacher. She is a blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of six other books in her Learning to Read series. Visit the YouTube channel “ChristiansForever” to learn more.
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Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
The immersive Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook engages the listener with exciting sounds such as the chirping of birds or mooing of a cow. For example, the child hears the vocabulary words bird or cow in context. It becomes easier for the listener to repeat the new vocabulary word with understanding as they associate a mooing sound with the word cow. Over time, the learner uses these new words that become part of their vocabulary.
Listeners will hear the adventures of scripture heroes like Moses parting the Red Sea, David fighting Goliath, and Joseph with his coat of many colors, in Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook. Colorful illustrations of courageous heroes are found in the eBook and paperback on Amazon. All these sights and sounds combined spark a child’s interest in reading. A love of books and stories is the most powerful motivation to keep reading. With skilled narrators like Trista Shaye and a variety of stories, audiobooks become a great tool to nourish a child’s interest in reading.
This love of reading can bring opportunities, happiness, and success to each child as they build their reading skills by listening to the Learning to Read audiobooks. The voice actress, Trista Shaye, entertains her audience with sounds that keep them engaged to hear what comes next in the story.
Audiobooks teach children how to become better listeners. When spoken, a word comes to life. For example, the simple word “oh” has varied meanings. According to the way it is spoken, it can mean: “You surprised me”; “You make me so happy”; “I’m bored”; or “I get it now” Oral reading skills developed through Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook will benefit and enrich the life of each child.
The author, Faith Sheptoski-Forbush, is a veteran school teacher with over 23 years of experience in public schools and at a community college. Faith is also an experienced homeschool teacher. She is a blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of six other books in her Learning to Read series. Visit the YouTube channel “ChristiansForever” to learn more.
Connect with ChristiansForever
Follow us on X: https://x.com/Christianz4ever
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansForever
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Christians_Forever
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
Christians Forever
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