Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Audiobook Now Available

Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Audiobook

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook is an excellent way for any child to easily listen to scripture stories. This audiobook is especially useful for adults who are learning English as a second language. Audiobooks are an engaging step in the reading development process. Each of us learned how to speak before we learned how to read and write. Initially, learners hear a word in context and then later use it themselves. Recall how babies learn to repeat the words their parents say to them. Parents teach their infant child to say “mama” or “dada”. The process is similar with audiobooks. Listeners first hear words they incorporate into their own vocabulary.

The immersive Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook engages the listener with exciting sounds such as the chirping of birds or mooing of a cow. For example, the child hears the vocabulary words bird or cow in context. It becomes easier for the listener to repeat the new vocabulary word with understanding as they associate a mooing sound with the word cow. Over time, the learner uses these new words that become part of their vocabulary.
Listeners will hear the adventures of scripture heroes like Moses parting the Red Sea, David fighting Goliath, and Joseph with his coat of many colors, in Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook. Colorful illustrations of courageous heroes are found in the eBook and paperback on Amazon. All these sights and sounds combined spark a child’s interest in reading. A love of books and stories is the most powerful motivation to keep reading. With skilled narrators like Trista Shaye and a variety of stories, audiobooks become a great tool to nourish a child’s interest in reading.

This love of reading can bring opportunities, happiness, and success to each child as they build their reading skills by listening to the Learning to Read audiobooks. The voice actress, Trista Shaye, entertains her audience with sounds that keep them engaged to hear what comes next in the story.
Audiobooks teach children how to become better listeners. When spoken, a word comes to life. For example, the simple word “oh” has varied meanings. According to the way it is spoken, it can mean: “You surprised me”; “You make me so happy”; “I’m bored”; or “I get it now” Oral reading skills developed through Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories audiobook will benefit and enrich the life of each child.

The author, Faith Sheptoski-Forbush, is a veteran school teacher with over 23 years of experience in public schools and at a community college. Faith is also an experienced homeschool teacher. She is a blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of six other books in her Learning to Read series. Visit the YouTube channel “ChristiansForever” to learn more.

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Learning to Read: Old Testament Stories Audiobook Now Available

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Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
Christians Forever
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Romulus, Michigan, 48174
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ChristiansForever.com is an online website dedicated to serving you in your pursuit of reading. Our books are for all ages. Our mission at ChristiansForever.com is to provide family-friendly, value-centered educational resources. We believe books and the discovery process can be fun, engaging, and memorable. Sometimes you might want to just sit back and listen to something entertaining. Enjoy our exciting audiobooks. Book time can be a wonderful way to explore new worlds, have fun with your imagination, or just relax and enjoy the words. Our purpose is to provide tools that develop creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, leadership, communication, and collaboration skills which you will find in our storybooks and study guides. We want to be a resource for all of your educational questions. We provide you with paperback, Kindle, and audiobooks, along with our online presence to keep you informed and engaged. Our belief statement is found in 1 Timothy 4:12 – “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” We want to help you feel comfortable and supported in your beliefs.

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