Learning to Read: American History Volume 2 Available Now

About

ChristiansForever.com is an online website dedicated to serving you in your pursuit of reading. Our books are for all ages. Our mission at ChristiansForever.com is to provide family-friendly, value-centered educational resources. We believe books and the discovery process can be fun, engaging, and memorable. Sometimes you might want to just sit back and listen to something entertaining. Enjoy our exciting audiobooks. Book time can be a wonderful way to explore new worlds, have fun with your imagination, or just relax and enjoy the words. Our purpose is to provide tools that develop creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, leadership, communication, and collaboration skills which you will find in our storybooks and study guides. We want to be a resource for all of your educational questions. We provide you with paperback, Kindle, and audiobooks, along with our online presence to keep you informed and engaged. Our belief statement is found in 1 Timothy 4:12 – “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” We want to help you feel comfortable and supported in your beliefs.

