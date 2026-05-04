Smalls Launches Slooowserve, Transforming Modern Cat Parenting

A design-led innovation combining puzzle and bowl in one to help cats tap into their natural instincts and bring intention to everyday feeding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smalls , the brand built for cats and the people who love them—from the nutrition they need to the spaces we share— is introducing its newest innovation: Slooowserve As the standard for cat wellness evolves to meet their true needs, owners are looking for more than just superior nutrition—they’re seeking thoughtful designs that support natural behaviors and more seamless co-living. Smalls meets these evolving expectations while keeping cats at the center of everything it creates. From pioneering fresh, human-grade meals to products that blend seamlessly into the home, the cat care brand delivers solutions that make life better (and a little more stylish) for both cats and their humans.Now, with the introduction of their new slow feeder—Slooowserve—Smalls takes this mission one step further with a product as intuitive for cat behavior as it is refined for the modern home.A puzzle and a bowl in one, Slooowserve gives cats the challenge they crave while slowing down their eating pace to support healthier digestion—turning mealtime into playtime. Its wide, shallow design gives sensitive whiskers space for comfortable dining, and it slots into the already ergonomic Smallserve bowl for ultimate comfort. It comes in two coordinating colors, Pebble and Teddy, which both pair perfectly with the Mossball and Butterblue Smallserve colorways.By transforming everyday feeding into an enrichment-driven experience, Slooowserve’s clever design encourages natural instincts and is engineered to encourage how cats are biologically meant to eat. While in the wild, they consume up to 20 small meals per day through hunting and foraging behaviours, domestic feeding routines often condense this into fewer, larger meals—leading to faster eating, reduced stimulation, and potential digestive discomfort.“At Smalls, we don’t accept the status quo—we’re here to challenge it,” says Veronica del Rosario, Smalls’ Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer (and cat owner). “We’re constantly rethinking how to better serve our cats and the way we live alongside them. Slooowserve is built from that mindset: creating more intentional, enriching moments that tap into their instincts and deepen the bond we share.”Smalls’ rapid growth reflects its commitment to cats and cat parents alike. By continuously reimagining the everyday rituals of cat ownership, Smalls is not just keeping pace with modern cat culture - it’s helping define it, elevating the experience for both cats and the people who love them.Slooowserve will be available for purchase online at smalls.com/smallsmart starting May 4th, 2026.About SmallsFounded in 2017, Smalls is the brand built for cats and the people who love them. From fresh, human-grade nutrition to clever design solutions, everything we create is made to elevate the modern cat’s lifestyle. Our complete and balanced meals are developed with help from animal nutritionists, using whole, high-protein ingredients you can recognize. No fillers, no mystery meat—just real food your cat was born to eat. But we don’t stop at recipes. Smalls brings style and intention to every ritual, with elevated essentials like ergonomic bowls and accessories that balance function and form to enhance the spaces we share. Today, co-founders Matt Michaelson and Veronica del Rosario have transformed what began in a tiny NYC kitchen into a movement—of healthier cats, happier humans, and homes that celebrate both. Follow along @smallsforcats and learn more at smalls.com.FAQWhat is Slooowserve by Smalls?Slooowserve is a slow feeder for cats that combines a puzzle and a bowl in one, designed to slow eating and turn mealtime into an enrichment experience.How does Slooowserve benefit cats?It helps cats eat more slowly for better digestion while encouraging natural behaviors like hunting and foraging, reducing boredom and overstimulation.Why is slow feeding important for cats?Slow feeding supports healthier digestion and mimics how cats naturally eat—small, frequent meals—helping prevent issues like vomiting or overeating.What makes Slooowserve different from other slow feeders?Slooowserve pairs functional enrichment with modern design, featuring a wide, shallow shape for whisker comfort and compatibility with Smalls’ Smallserve bowl.Can Slooowserve be used with wet and dry food?Yes, it works with both wet and dry cat food, including fresh meals.When and where can I buy Slooowserve?Slooowserve is available starting May 4, 2026, at smalls.com/smallsmart

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