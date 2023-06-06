Smalls Closes Series B-1 Round Led by Forecast Labs
The cat-focused brand is working with the venture capital group to expand its growthNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smalls, the first-to-market, cat-only fresh pet food brand, announced today that it has closed a Series B-1 round with Forecast Labs, a New York City-based venture group. Previously, Smalls has raised more than $35 million in funding. Forecast Labs has made previous investments in other direct to consumer companies such as FabFitFun and Tovala. It announced in May an investment in Hive Brands, an online grocery store exclusively for sustainable products.
Founded in 2017, Smalls serves the long-term health needs of cats. For over a century, pet brands have tailored products towards dogs, and profits; as a result, most cat food on the market features carbs, grains, and other unnecessary, or even harmful, ingredients. Smalls makes ultra-high protein, human-grade fresh food with everything they need and nothing they don’t, resulting in healthier, more energetic felines.
“As a society, we kind of left cats behind,” said Matt Michaelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Smalls. “We’ve not only introduced a high-quality product to the market for cat lovers, we have reinvigorated a conversation and created a community for people who value their cats’ health as much as their own health.”
Forecast Labs, a division of Comcast, brings with the investment a first-of-its-kind model that will include promoting Smalls via TV advertising to drive new business to the company. Amid several cultural transitions taking place all at once, from the wide-scale adoption of hybrid work to a mounting push for health and sustainability, millions of Americans are rethinking their pet care planning going forward - and Smalls meets them where they are now.
“In a short time, Smalls has emerged as a powerhouse in the pet food industry, which is what drew us to make an investment in them,” said Arjun Kapur, Managing Director at Forecast Labs. “We know from what has existed in the market previously that cats have been largely overlooked when it comes to their health and happiness, and Smalls has opened up the possibility to change such a reality for the better. We know we can help drive Smalls to get in front of new customers in markets they haven’t yet conquered. We’re excited to begin.”
