VisionMed Appoints Tony Burns as Strategic Advisor, Ambulatory & Office-Based Surgery

EMMA® — VisionMed's AI-powered multimodal video intelligence platform, converting procedural video into structured clinical data across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based settings.

Burns brings 30+ years in ASC and office-based surgery to advise on EMMA®'s expansion across ambulatory and high-volume procedural settings.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisionMed, developer of the EMMAmultimodal video intelligence platform that converts procedural video into structured clinical data, today announced the appointment of Tony Burns as Strategic Advisor, Ambulatory & Office-Based Surgery.Burns brings more than three decades of experience in ambulatory surgery centers and office-based procedural environments. As Founder of iOR Partners, his work has focused on the design, development, and operation of high-efficiency procedural settings across multiple specialties."Procedural care today happens across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based environments, and the technology supporting those workflows needs to be equally at home in all of them,” said David MacLean, CEO at VisionMed. “Tony has built and run these environments, so he doesn't just understand the workflow challenges — he's lived them. That perspective is exactly what we need as EMMAexpands across care settings."In his role, Burns will advise VisionMed on site-of-care dynamics and the integration of EMMAinto high-volume procedural settings, supporting consistent documentation and workflow visibility across clinical environments.“Across care settings, there is a growing need to better capture and structure what happens during procedures,” said Burns. “VisionMed is building infrastructure that can support that need in a practical way.”About VisionMedVisionMed's EMMAplatform is an AI-powered, procedure-agnostic intelligence layer that converts surgical and procedural video into structured data, supporting documentation, workflow analysis, and quality initiatives across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based settings.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding VisionMed’s technology and anticipated use cases. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. VisionMed undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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