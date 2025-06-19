VisionMed Appoints Dr. Frantz Lerebours as Medical Advisor for AI-Powered Surgical Video Analysis Platform

Orthopedic surgeon and Miami Heat team physician joins VisionMed to guide clinical use of AI-powered surgical video analysis platform EMMA™

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisionMed, an AI healthcare innovator specializing in video analysis for surgical and interventional procedures, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Frantz Lerebours as a Medical Advisor. Dr. Lerebours is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty in sports medicine and arthroscopic techniques.Dr. Lerebours brings extensive clinical expertise in minimally invasive orthopedic surgery and currently serves as Team Physician for the NBA’s Miami Heat. In his advisory role at VisionMed, he will contribute valuable clinical insight to the development of the company’s technology, including its flagship platform, EMMA™, which uses AI to analyze surgical video and generate procedural documentation. As Medical Advisor, Dr. Lerebours will offer strategic guidance on the clinical application of VisionMed’s technology, with a focus on arthroscopy and sports medicine use cases.“We’re honored to welcome Dr. Lerebours to the VisionMed team,” said David MacLean, CEO of VisionMed. “His insights will help us ensure our technology continues to align with the real-world needs of surgeons and proceduralists.”Dr. Lerebours added, “I believe AI-driven video analysis has the potential to transform how surgical teams document and understand their procedures. I’m excited to support VisionMed’s efforts to improve surgical workflow and drive innovation.” VisionMed’s EMMA™ platform captures and analyzes video from sources such as endoscopes, arthroscopes, and robotic surgical systems to assist with procedural documentation and clinical workflow optimization.For more information, visit https://www.visionmed.us/ or contact David MacLean, CEO at Dave@VisionMed.usAbout VisionMedFounded in 2025, VisionMed is an innovative AI technology company focused on providing real-time video analysis for medical procedures. The company’s mission is to leverage AI to support clinicians in delivering better, faster, and safer care across multiple medical specialties.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements about the company’s plans, products, and expectations. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.DisclaimerThe EMMA™ platform is currently not intended for diagnostic, therapeutic, or clinical decision-making purposes. It does not interpret medical data, make treatment recommendations, or function as a medical device under FDA definitions. EMMA provides draft clinical documentation for review by licensed healthcare professionals only. All clinical decisions remain solely in the hands of licensed medical professionals. Future enhancements may incorporate features subject to FDA regulation, at which point appropriate submissions will be made in accordance with applicable requirements. VisionMed is committed to full regulatory compliance and clinical integrity as the platform evolves.

Introducing EMMA™ (Expert Multimodal Medical Agent) by VisionMed

Legal Disclaimer:

