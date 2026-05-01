Fame Tattoos Offers Scalp Micropigmentation Services

Hialeah-based Fame Tattoos provides scalp micropigmentation as a non-surgical option for baldness, thinning hair, and certain scalp scars.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, an award-winning tattoo studio headquartered in Hialeah, Florida, offers scalp micropigmentation services for clients seeking a non-surgical option for baldness, thinning hair, and certain scalp scars. The procedure adds pigmentation to the scalp to create the look of shaved or very short hair and is completed over several sessions using layered shades to build a natural-looking result.

Relevant details from the service information include:

• Pigmentation is added to the scalp to create the appearance of short hair.

• Treatments are completed over several sessions.

• Different shades are layered to create a 3D look of real hair.

• The service is intended for men experiencing baldness, thinning hair, or scalp scars.

According to company-provided information, the service is designed as an alternative for individuals who want to address hair loss without hair implant surgery. Fame Tattoos states that lighter pigmentation is typically applied first, followed by slightly darker shades in later treatments, with the darkest treatment completed last.

“Scalp micropigmentation creates the appearance of natural hair follicles without surgery,” said Mr. Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. “The treatment is performed over several sessions, and the layering of different shades helps build depth for a natural-looking hairline.”

Fame Tattoos began as a private tattoo studio in 2012 and opened its flagship Hialeah location in 2016. The company serves clients in Hialeah, Florida, and provides services that include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, microblading, and scalp micropigmentation. Company materials state that the team has more than 50 years of combined tattoo experience and that the shop has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Omar Gonzalez started tattooing in 2003 and has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Client feedback provided by the company reflects the studio environment and service experience:

Marisol D. said, “I had a great experience at this tattoo shop! El Negro took amazing care of me — professional, patient, and incredibly talented. He made sure I was comfortable the whole time and really brought my idea to life with clean, detailed work. The shop was clean, the vibe was great, and I left extremely happy with my tattoo. Highly recommend El Negro if you want quality and good energy!”

Maria S. said, “I had such an amazing experience at this tattoo shop from start to finish. The shop itself is super clean, welcoming, and has a great vibe that immediately makes you feel comfortable. The staff was friendly, professional, and took the time to answer all my questions without rushing me at all.”

Ivan G. said, “The place was very clean . I was super impressed with the presentation and the staff. I enjoyed my experience tremendously with my young artist . He has a very bright future ahead of him . Young man was very professional and thoughtful throughout the entire process .”

The company states that safety and hygiene are part of its operating approach across body art and related services. In addition to scalp micropigmentation, Fame Tattoos offers tattoo styles including black and grey, color realism, portrait, cover-up, traditional, fine line, script, Japanese, watercolor, and 3D X-Ray work.

To learn more about scalp micropigmentation, explore the artist portfolios, or schedule a consultation, please contact the studio at 305-303-2025. You can also visit the official website at https://www.fametattoos.com/ or read the latest updates on the blog at https://www.fametattoos.com/blog.

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About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

Note to Editors:

• Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

• The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

• Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

• The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

End of Press Release.

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