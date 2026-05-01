Salsa Kings®️ Offers Group Dance Lessons in Cooper City, Florida

Miami-based salsa studio highlights group classes, private lessons and online learning for beginners, adults and couples in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a Miami-based salsa studio founded in 1998, provides group dance lessons in Cooper City, Florida, for beginners, adults and couples seeking structured instruction, social connection and regular physical activity through Latin dance.

The Cooper City studio is part of Salsa Kings®’ South Florida network serving Miami, Weston, Cooper City, Doral, Homestead and Kendall across Miami-Dade County and Broward County. The company provides services to clients through group classes, private lessons and online learning, with beginner and intermediate options designed to help students develop skills over time.

According to company materials, Salsa Kings® began when founder Elba identified a lack of dedicated salsa academies in Miami. The organization continues under the leadership of Owner Mr. Andres Fernandez, whose stated focus is making salsa accessible to beginners in a welcoming environment regardless of background or experience.

Lesson formats highlighted by the company include:

• Group classes for students seeking structured, in-person instruction in a social setting

• Private lessons with one-on-one feedback tailored to individual goals and skill levels

• Online learning for students who prefer virtual access

• Customized choreography for occasions such as weddings and quinceañeras

Salsa Kings® states that private lessons can also support faster progress through individualized attention, flexible scheduling, specialized salsa training and the option to learn with a chosen partner in a more comfortable setting.

The studio’s broader mission is to deliver excellence in a fun, healing culture by helping people build relationships and exercise interpersonal connection through Latin dance. The company summarizes that approach with the motto #BetterTogether and states that students often find not only instruction, but also workshops, VIP events, dance groups and community-centered experiences.

Client feedback included in company materials points to the Cooper City location’s emphasis on accessibility and teaching structure. Steven C., a client, said, “My Wife and I purchased a Groupon for Salsa Kings and started attending the Cooper City location. WOW 🤩 what an Awesome group of people, and Fun! The Instructor’s are Really Great at teaching Salsa from the simple steps to the complexities and stylish moves! I thought I knew how to dance 🕺🏽 💃🏻 but now I’m learning to really dance with my partner and not kick her or step on her toes! LOL 😝 I highly recommend Salsa Kings for beginners and experienced!”

Dayanshly R., a client, said, “Amazing first salsa class. The instructors and group were very welcoming, and I learned a lot while having a great time.”

Tammy G., a client, added, “I had such a great time in this dance class! The instructor made everything easy to follow while still keeping it fun and energetic. The atmosphere was so welcoming that I felt comfortable even trying steps I’d never done before. I left the class not only smiling but also feeling like I actually learned something new. Can’t wait to go back!”

For more information about group dance lessons at Salsa Kings, visit https://salsakings.com/ or call +1 305-553-0555. Additional resources are available on the company blog at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

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About Salsa Kings®

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings® mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Cooper City

12330 SW 53rd St. #702

Cooper City, FL 33330

United States

Notes to Editors:

• All testimonials included are direct quotes from real clients.

• The company currently serves clients in Miami, Weston, Cooper City, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, within Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

• For further validation on the health benefits of dance, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): CDC.gov

END OF PRESS RELEASE.

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