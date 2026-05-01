Abstract Rolls Out Native Linux Support: Built for the Pipelines that Power Production

InstaMAT Studio running natively on Linux, with Asset Texturing that enables procedural, non-destructive workflows across entire asset categories. InstaLOD Studio running natively on Linux, enabling scalable mesh processing from CAD conversion to automated LOD pipelines. InstaLOD Studio running natively on Linux, remeshing a multi-part cannon asset with automatic UV generation and surface baking handled in a single operation.

While others pull back from Linux, Abstract goes native, bringing InstaMAT and InstaLOD to the OS that serious production pipelines are already built on.

Linux has always been the backbone of production infrastructure. This is about meeting pipelines where they already live, with no workarounds required.” — Manfred M. Nerurkar, CEO of Abstract

STUTTGART, GERMANY, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abstract , a deep-tech company pioneering cutting-edge 3D and AI technology solutions, launches native Linux support for InstaMAT and InstaLOD . While key players in the industry pull back from or minimize Linux support, Abstract doubles down on its commitment to the VFX and games community with the long-awaited native Linux release of both products. Linux underpins most of the professional 3D infrastructure worldwide. Render farms, studio pipelines, and cloud platforms have been built on it for decades, and production teams working within those environments have long needed native support for the tools they rely on. This public preview marks their Linux debut. Everything studios and enterprises depend on, now running natively on the operating system their pipelines are already built on.Built for the Pipelines That Run on LinuxLinux is not a niche environment. It is the operating system of choice across VFX and film production, where organizations have standardized on it for performance, stability, and control. It is the foundation of defense, simulation, engineering, scientific computing, architecture, and manufacturing workflows. For teams in these industries, a tool that only runs on Windows or macOS is a tool that does not fit.This release makes InstaMAT and InstaLOD first-class citizens on Linux, engineered and validated for RHEL 8 and 9, Rocky Linux 8 and 9, and all RHEL-compatible variants. Unlike competitors who restrict Linux access to enterprise-tier contracts or third-party storefronts, InstaMAT and InstaLOD are available to all from day one.InstaLOD on Linux: Industrial-Scale Geometry Optimization, Finally NativeInstaLOD has long been running inside the infrastructure of some of the world's largest enterprises, powering automated 3D pipelines across games, automotive, defense, and manufacturing. Until now, organizations running Linux-based infrastructure had to work around that gap. LOD generation, CAD conversions, remeshing, and automated geometry processing are now all available natively, giving Linux pipelines the same optimization power that enterprise teams on other platforms have relied on for years.InstaMAT on Linux: A Complete 3D Material Platform, Where You Need ItInstaMAT now brings its complete 3D material workflow to Linux, giving studios the same production-ready experience across the environments where they build, iterate, and scale content. Built for Linux-based DCC and studio pipelines, the platform allows teams to standardize procedural material workflows, author once across reusable asset categories, and maintain consistency at scale across large libraries and distributed productions.Native Linux support ensures teams can integrate InstaMAT directly into existing infrastructure without changing established pipeline conventions, enabling artists and technical teams to work in the environments they already trust. The result is full workflow continuity from look development through downstream production, with the same depth, flexibility, and scalability expected from the complete InstaMAT platform.Zero-Overhead Performance, Pipeline-Native IntegrationBecause these are true native Linux builds, InstaMAT and InstaLOD deliver full GPU acceleration, multi-threaded processing, and direct hardware access with no translation layer, no emulation tax, and no hidden overhead. Both tools slot directly into existing Bash, Python, and Perl automation, render managers, asset-tracking systems, and CI/CD pipelines without rewriting tooling or introducing new intermediaries.Linux Integrations: Abstract Meets You Where You WorkThe Linux release extends beyond standalone applications. With this launch, Abstract is shipping native Linux support for Blender and Autodesk Maya, bringing InstaLOD geometry optimization into both and InstaMAT directly into Blender — extending the full production workflow into the DCCs studio artists and technical directors already rely on.For pipelines built around Blender or Autodesk Maya on Linux, this means no context switching, no exports, no platform compromises. Now native inside the tools where the work already happens, with plans to expand DCC support further.Supported Platforms, Hardware, and What's New on LinuxInstaMAT and InstaLOD run on RHEL 8 and 9, Rocky Linux 8 and 9, AlmaLinux 8 and 9, Oracle Linux 8 and 9, and CentOS Stream 8 and 9, with full VFX Platform 2023 compatibility. Both require 16GB RAM, with 32 to 64GB recommended for larger scenes. This release ships with broad feature parity with Windows and macOS, and Polyverse integrations into InstaLOD Studio and InstaMAT Studio.A Preview Built to Be RobustThe Linux builds are solid, well-tested, and ready for serious production use. Abstract will continue expanding and refining Linux support with each subsequent release, working toward an ecosystem where any studio, enterprise, or individual creator can access the full Abstract stack on the infrastructure they already run. That is what accessibility looks like when it is built into the platform rather than bolted on.Download the Linux Preview TodayLinux builds for InstaMAT and InstaLOD are available now. If you already have a license, head to the licensing application to download the latest build. If not, visit InstaLOD or InstaMAT, head to pricing, and pick the plan that fits. Even the free Pioneer tier is fully supported on Linux. An Abstract ID is all you need to get going, created in seconds with just an email and a one-time passcode. Once your license is confirmed you will receive an email and can then download directly through the licensing application.As a preview release, feedback from real pipelines is especially valuable, and the team wants to hear it. Issues, observations, and suggestions can be reported in our Abstract Community, where the team is actively engaged and following every thread.About AbstractAbstract is a deep-tech company pioneering 3D and AI technology. Its products empower game developers, VFX and film, enterprise, XR, and metaverse industries to deliver efficiently with massive cost savings. InstaLOD converts CAD to 3D, optimizes geometry and automates 3D pipelines, InstaMAT introduces generative materials and scalable texturing, Polyverse enhances cloud-based asset management and 3D data processing as a service, while RSX Engine enables real-time collaboration and cloud synchronization when building 3D applications and games. Abstract is driving breakthrough innovation in 3D and AI across industries.Web: hello@abstract3d.comWeb Contact: https://www.abstract3d.com/contact/

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