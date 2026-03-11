Abstract Delivers InstaMAT 2026: Where Artistic Precision Meets the Most Powerful 3D Material Platform

Decorative surface details painted using InstaMAT’s Curves Brush. Editable curve paths with per-point controls allow artists to precisely shape flowing patterns directly on the mesh while retaining full flexibility to adjust and refine at any time. Radial Symmetry painting in InstaMAT enables artists to create evenly spaced patterns around a central axis. Perfect for decorative and sophisticated designs, it allows precise control over axis orientation, repetition count, and angle span. InstaMAT user-interface showing graph-based workflows that allow for non-destructive content creation.

InstaMAT 2026 gives artists more control over surface detail, with tools that stay stable and reusable through every iteration of the pipeline.

This release gives artists the control that used to require separate apps. Curve painting, symmetry, masking, filters all in one place, and none of it breaks when your asset changes upstream.” — Manfred M. Nerurkar, CEO of Abstract

STUTTGART, GERMANY, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abstract , a deep-tech company pioneering cutting-edge 3D and AI technology solutions, launches InstaMAT 2026. This release is a significant step forward for asset texturing, introducing curve-based painting, rebuilt symmetry tools, intelligent masking systems, and a redesigned painting interface built around one idea: precision, creativity, and reusability in a single workflow.A New Way to Paint: Curves Brushes and Lazy StrokeThe headline feature of this release is curves brushes, a new painting approach built on editable bezier paths placed directly on the mesh surface. Unlike standard brush strokes, curves stay fully adjustable after placement. Control points can be moved, reordered, and refined at any time, with linear, symmetrical, smooth, and cusp point types all supported. Each point carries its own radius, falloff, flow, and rotation settings, enabling tapered lines, gradual fading, and dynamic organic effects along the path.The system runs on the GPU-accelerated 3D painting engine and operates independently of mesh UVs, so curves hold their position correctly even when topology or UV layouts change. This makes it especially useful for panel lines, seams, and decorative elements that need to survive iterative modeling. A new lazy stroke option dampens hand movement and cursor jitter, making it possible to pull clean, fluid lines across a surface without fighting the natural shakiness of freehand input. For detail work, the difference is immediate.Symmetry Controls, RebuiltRadial symmetry painting lets artists create repeating patterns around a central axis. The symmetry axis, number of brush instances, angle span, and plane origin are all configurable, making it straightforward to paint evenly spaced details like bolt patterns on circular panels or decorative motifs on cylindrical objects.Planar symmetry has been overhauled with expanded controls and meaningfully better accuracy. The symmetry plane can now be offset to a custom position on any world axis, and the brush can be mirrored on the opposite side of the plane. The accuracy improvements are particularly noticeable on meshes that are not perfectly symmetrical, which makes this practical for characters and organic assets with natural differences on each side.Intelligent Masking: Select by Normal, Size, and DistanceTwo new masking workflows make isolating geometry much faster. The Mesh Normal Mask lets artists click any surface and automatically select faces sharing similar normal directions, with multiple selection point inputs and precise control over how far the selection expands. Like the rest of InstaMAT's intelligent masks, it works independently of UVs and stays stable across topology and UV changes.The Submesh Mask now adds the ability to filter by submesh size and distance, so applying materials to scenes filled with similarly-sized objects no longer requires manual isolation. Together these tools simplify heavy pain points that could lead to tedious and repetitive work.New Nodes, Filters and EffectsInstaMAT's library of powerful nodes has grown with more tools that address common production problems. The Mesh Smoothing node now features an improved algorithm that cleans up scan data and photogrammetry meshes with better volume preservation than traditional methods. Mesh Directional Blur creates leak and drip effects with consistent directionality across the mesh surface regardless of UV layout. Mesh Bevel Bake Normals bakes smooth, beveled edges on sharp, low-poly assets and includes quick masking tools to control the edges and parts that get beveled.Rounding out the library are Mesh Mirror for mirroring details across a mesh in 3D space, Mesh Sharpen for surface detail clarity, Mesh Solidify for eliminating rendering artifacts, a Mesh Stylized Filter for stylized looks, and a Mesh Ambient Occlusion Mask that uses raytracing to generate occlusion-based selections for targeting crevices and recessed areas.A Redesigned Painting WorkspaceThe painting interface has been consolidated around a new dedicated toolbar that keeps essential painting tools and controls within immediate and accessible reach. Settings like brush radius, flow, rotation, lazy stroke radius, symmetry controls, and curve settings are made available without interrupting the painting workflow. The toolbar updates dynamically based on the active layer type, showing only what is relevant to the task at hand.Precision That Holds Through Every IterationThis release is built around a consistent philosophy: tools should enhance the pipeline, not fight it. Curves brushes add artistic freedom. Entire projects efficiently adapt to mesh and UV changes. For teams working on complex assets across long production cycles, efficiency and stability means the difference between days and months of work.This release makes that efficiency the default, and it does it inside a single platform that makes fragmented, specialized tools look like exactly what they are: disconnected solutions to problems that are better solved together.About AbstractAbstract is a deep-tech company pioneering 3D and AI technology. Its products empower game developers, VFX and film, enterprise, XR, and metaverse industries to deliver efficiently with massive cost savings. InstaLOD converts CAD to 3D, optimizes geometry and automates 3D pipelines, InstaMAT introduces generative materials and scalable texturing, Polyverse enhances cloud-based asset management and 3D data processing as a service, while RSX Engine enables real-time collaboration and cloud synchronization when building 3D applications and games. Abstract is driving breakthrough innovation in 3D and AI across industries.Web: https://abstract3d.com/ Web Contact: https://abstract3d.com/contact/

