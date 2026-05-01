National TV Program Examines Rising Electricity Cost

Tom Falcone, president of the Large Public Power Council, guests on “White House Chronicle,” airing begins May 1 on public TV and SiriusXM satellite radio.

I remain convinced that the future of the nation’s well-being is tied to its supply of electricity.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vexing issue of the rising cost of electricity is tackled this week on “ White House Chronicle ,” the weekly news and public affairs program, airing on public television and SiriusXM satellite radio.The program’s executive producer and host, Llewellyn King, gets insights from Tom Falcone, president of the Large Public Power Council , based in Washington, D.C.An association of 30 of the largest public power systems in the United States, LPPC advocates for federal policies to ensure reliable, affordable, and clean energy. Representing consumer-owned, not-for-profit utilities, it serves over 30 million customers across 23 states and territories.King says of Falcone’s appearance on the program, “Tom does a masterful job of taking viewers and listeners inside the dynamics of the electricity industry at a time when demand is growing relentlessly, and the essentiality of electricity is greater than ever.Falcone puts the data center phenomenon in perspective. He explains the complex issue of how those who require the new electricity can’t be expected to have new infrastructure paid for by old customers.“Tom hints that some new customers may be turned away or asked to wait for service if electricity suppliers can’t deliver,” King says.A great number of utilities provide power in the United States — just under 3,000. Of these, the majority are public power entities that range from small municipal operations to 30 large ones like CPS Energy in San Antonio, Salt River Project in Arizona, and Santee Cooper in South Carolina.Taken together, public power and the rural electric co-ops supply 30 percent of the nation’s electricity, the rest comes from 168 investor-owned, profit-making companies, including Exelon, Con Edison, and PG&E.King has had a longtime interest in energy and the electric utility industry. In 1973, he founded The Energy Daily, which he published for 33 years. He continues to write and broadcast regularly on energy issues here and abroad.“I remain convinced that the future of the nation’s well-being is tied to its supply of electricity,” King says, echoing what Falcone says on the “White House Chronicle” episode, which airs beginning this weekend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.