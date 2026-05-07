Nimble CRM Adds Web Chat, Closing the Loop from Website Visitor to Customer Relationship

Nimble Web Chat turns website visitors into CRM contacts automatically — every conversation logged, every relationship started from the first message. Nimble is The Team Relationship CRM — CRM, email marketing, sales automation, and web engagement unified on one relationship spine instead of five disconnected tools. Founded in 2010. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Nimble's engagement platform: Web Forms and Web Chat capture inbound visitors, a single contact record connects every interaction, and Nimble Email Marketing drives outreach — one platform, no integrations required.

The Team Relationship CRM now spans capture, engagement, nurture, and close — unified on a single contact record that the whole team can see.

Every storefront has a bell. The web didn't—until now. With Web Chat, hear when someone hits your pricing page and turn that inbound chat into the first step of an outbound relationship.” — Jon Ferrara, founder and CEO, Nimble

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble — The Team Relationship CRM for the whole company — today announced the launch of Nimble Web Chat, which enables real-time conversations with website visitors and automatically creates CRM contacts and logs every interaction. Web Chat is bundled with Nimble Web Forms as a single inbound-capture product priced at $12 per month per company, regardless of team size.Until now, small and mid-sized businesses seeking real-time chat capabilities had two unappealing options: subscribe to a standalone chat tool that did not connect to their CRM, or move to an enterprise-tier marketing platform requiring per-seat licensing and implementation consulting. Web Chat is included natively in Nimble at a flat per-company price — no per-seat fees, with every conversation automatically attributed to the contact record and accessible alongside the customer's email, sequence, and pipeline history."CRM stands for Customer Relationship Management. The R got buried under the M. Small businesses have been forced into an impossible choice — stitch together five disconnected tools and live with the chaos, or sign up for a bundled platform that costs a fortune, takes a consultant to set up, and another consultant to keep running. With Web Chat now in place, there's a real alternative — one platform, every step of the relationship, priced for the businesses that actually need it."— Jon Ferrara, founder and CEO, NimbleProduct detailsWeb Chat is designed for high-intent pages — pricing, services, and campaign landing pages — where conversations have the highest chance of becoming qualified opportunities. When a visitor opens a chat, Nimble notifies the appropriate team members on desktop, browser, or mobile. Each conversation creates a contact record automatically and is logged to that contact's timeline, eliminating the need for third-party integration tools, manual data entry, or post-hoc CSV imports.The product includes AI Chat Helper, an automated conversation assistant that engages visitors when no team member is available. AI Chat Helper poses qualifying questions, captures contact information, and generates a session summary so that team members can follow up with full context. Companies can deploy multiple chat widgets across different pages or campaigns, each with its own welcome message and team assignment, and respond to chats from iOS and Android mobile applications.A unified engagement platformWith the addition of Web Chat, Nimble's relationship-engagement platform spans the full customer lifecycle:• Capture — Inbound through Web Forms and Web Chat; outbound through Nimble Prospector, the company's browser extension that surfaces relationship intelligence on email, LinkedIn, and across the web.• Engage — Nimble Email Marketing, Group Messages, Email Sequences, and AI Email Templates power scaled outreach with full visibility into opens, clicks, and replies. Send From Multiple Senders enables team-wide attribution across campaigns.• Qualify — AI Chat Helper handles initial visitor qualification automatically; Nimble's lead scoring framework prioritizes high-intent contacts.• Close — Pipelines, deal tracking, and sales force automation move qualified opportunities through to revenue.• Continue — Every interaction is connected to a single contact record, providing a continuous relationship history across the customer lifecycle.Beta feedbackNimble beta-tested Web Chat with select customers throughout Q1 2026. Early users reported faster lead response times and cleaner hand-offs from website visit to follow-up."I was paying a fair amount of money for a web form, and even then, I had to rely on a separate data connector to transfer what it could to my Nimble CRM. That's three platforms: Nimble CRM, my web form, and a data connector. A web chat feature was not even available to me. Now, for only $12 per month, I get any combination of 10 web forms or 10 web chats, all native to Nimble.”— Craig M. Jamieson, Owner at Adaptive Business ServicesExpanding Nimble's sales and email marketing stackWeb Chat is the latest release in a year of continuous investment in Nimble's sales and email marketing capabilities. The stack now includes:• Nimble Email Marketing — unlimited sending with a drag-and-drop campaign editor• Group Messages — one-off broadcasts to segmented audiences• Email Sequences — automated, multi-step drip campaigns• AI Email Templates — instant generation of polished, personalized outreach• Send From Multiple Senders — team-wide campaign attribution• Web Chat and Web Forms — the inbound-capture pair that closes the inbound side of the loopEvery component lives natively inside Nimble, so contacts, campaigns, conversations, and pipeline activity all share a single relationship record.Pricing and availabilityNimble Web Chat is available now, bundled with Nimble Web Forms for $12 per month per company, regardless of team size. The bundle includes 10 capture points that companies may allocate between forms and chats as needed, shared across the entire team. Additional capture points can be added in increments of 10 for $12 per month each. Existing Web Forms subscribers receive Web Chat at no additional cost.A 30-day free trial is included with every Nimble subscription. Web Forms and Web Chat are also included with the Nimble for Microsoft 365 plan at no additional cost, with allowances of 3, 10, or 30 capture points depending on tier.Launch resources• Customer walkthrough webinar: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 1:00 pm EDT.• Live demo and Q&A with the Nimble team. Register here. Press kit:Press release, blog post, 90-second product video, and product mockups are available at nimble.com/press/newsroom/ About NimbleNimble is The Team Relationship CRM, built for the whole company — a unified platform where CRM, email marketing, sales automation, and web engagement run on one relationship spine instead of five disconnected tools. Founded in 2010 by Jon Ferrara, the CRM pioneer who created GoldMine, the original relationship-first CRM and a PC Magazine Editors' Choice seven years running. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Nimble Web Chat Video Tutorial

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