Nimble Adds AI Email Marketing—Replaces Mailchimp, Outreach, and HubSpot for a Fraction of the Price

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble , the sales and marketing engagement platform built to grow small businesses, has just raised the bar with its latest email marketing enhancements. Designed to replace overpriced, disconnected tools like ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, Outreach, and HubSpot, Nimble’s new AI-powered capabilities empower small teams to create, send, and manage smarter, more personalized campaigns with unprecedented ease and affordability.What’s New: Smarter Email Marketing, Built Into Your CRMSmall businesses no longer need to pay for separate platforms just to send branded campaigns, build beautiful email templates, and automate sales engagement.With Nimble’s latest marketing and sales updates, users now have access to:■ Advanced List Management, Segmentation, Sequences, and AutomationsNimble helps you target the right audience with custom fields, tags, and filters—then segment contacts by interest, behavior, or engagement to tailor every message. Nimble also enriches contact and company records in real time with bios, locations, social insights, and firmographics—so every touchpoint is contextually relevant from the start.■ Template Library with AI-Powered AssistanceCreate on-brand emails quickly with smart suggestions, reusable content blocks, and layouts that scale across your team. Nimble can also automagically generate personalized 1-to-1 emails and entire nurture sequences based on the contact’s profile and intent.■ Granular Unsubscribe OptionsLet subscribers opt out of promotional emails while continuing to receive product updates, billing notices, or transactional messages.■ Double Opt-In Support and Email Bounce VerificationEnsure you’re emailing real people who want to hear from you. Nimble helps you maintain clean, high-quality lists by verifying email addresses before sending, automatically removing invalid or bounced emails, and supporting double opt-in flows to confirm subscriptions.■ Effortless Migration from Platforms Like Mailchimp and HubSpotBring your email lists and tags from platforms like Mailchimp, HubSpot, Constant Contact, and ActiveCampaign with just a few clicks—no messy CSVs or re-mapping required.■ Sales and Marketing—Finally on the Same PageNimble captures leads from web forms, landing pages, and chat, then automatically routes them into personalized email sequences or nurture workflows—no manual handoff required. With built-in Sales Force Automation (SFA), your entire funnel—from first touch to follow-up—runs seamlessly in one unified system.“Nimble now does what used to take three sales and marketing tools and three logins,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “You can build your lists, design and send campaigns, and see real results—all from one place.”The Hidden Friction of FrankenstackTraditional email marketing tools weren’t built for relationship management. They offer only the basics—tags, notes, and limited segmentation—and fall short when it comes to tracking real engagement across the customer journey.Trying to sync these platforms with separate CRMs leads to a mess: duplicate records, outdated data, broken automations, and disconnected histories. Legacy tools don’t talk to each other—and worse, they don’t learn.Nimble changes that. Nimble's integrated, AI-powered engine connects your marketing and sales efforts in real time—enriching every contact with live social and business data, tracking every touchpoint, and optimizing your outreach as you grow.No syncing. No silos. Just smarter, faster, more connected selling.Email Marketing Tools: Thousands Per Month—Just to Stay in Touch?Most small businesses cobble together 4–5 tools just to capture leads and stay in touch—racking up thousands in monthly fees. That typically includes $300+/mo for email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or HubSpot, $100+/rep for sales outreach tools like Outreach, $30–$50/mo for web form builders like Typeform, and $150+/mo for LinkedIn prospecting and enrichment tools like ZoomInfo.The result? A bloated stack that doesn’t integrate, slows your team down, and drains your budget.Nimble replaces them all with one unified platform that does more—for less.One platform. One login. One affordable price. Starting at $29/month per user, with email marketing from just $15/month per company, Nimble brings all these enterprise-grade features together—without the enterprise bloat or price tag.What Users and Analysts Are Saying“Nimble’s integrated email marketing is exactly what small businesses need—simple, powerful, and deeply connected to their CRM,” said Viveka von Rosen, LinkedIn expert and Founder of Beyond the Dream Board. “I used to juggle four different tools. Now, I do it all in one place.”“Nimble is redefining what CRM should mean for small teams,” added Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and Principal Analyst at Valoir. “Their integrated approach to sales, marketing, and engagement gives teams everything they need—without the tech stack bloat.”Grow Faster—And Smarter—with NimbleWith built-in AI, streamlined workflows, and seamless campaign execution, Nimble is eliminating the complexity and cost of traditional sales and marketing platforms. Whether you’re a team of 1 or 20, Nimble helps you scale smarter, faster, and more affordably than ever before.AvailabilityThe new Email Marketing features are available now to all Nimble customers. For more information or to start a free trial, visit www.nimble.com ■ Press Resources:- Product Screenshots & Videos: https://bit.ly/4orxlmo - Webinars: https://www.nimble.com/company/webinars/ - Video: https://youtu.be/pY6Wk2OKXZM About NimbleNimble is an AI-powered sales and marketing engagement platform built to power relationships and business growth. It unifies CRM, email marketing, and automation tools into one simple platform that’s easy to use, flexible to expand, and designed to grow with your business. Nimble was founded by CRM pioneer Jon Ferrara, creator of GoldMine, the platform that helped pioneer CRM and email automation for small businesses in the 1990s. Today, Nimble continues that legacy—modernized with AI, social insights, and automation—to help small businesses grow smarter, faster, and more affordably than ever before.Get Started With Nimble Today Try Nimble free for 14 days and see how this unified, AI-powered platform can simplify your stack, save you thousands, and help you grow smarter.

AI-Powered Email Writing in Nimble

