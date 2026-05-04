DataCore Launches ‘Buy with Confidence’ Program to Address Escalating Hardware Costs and Supply Constraints

Eliminate cost uncertainty and delivery delays with fixed pricing and guaranteed hardware availability

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pricing volatility and supply constraints continue to impact global IT hardware markets, DataCore today announced the launch of its ‘Buy with Confidence’ program, designed to protect how enterprise storage solutions are delivered. By combining fixed pricing with guaranteed hardware availability — enabled through strategic OEM partnerships — DataCore offers customers a level of cost predictability and delivery assurance that remains out of reach for much of the industry.A Hardware Market Defined by VolatilityOrganizations are facing rapid shifts in pricing and availability across critical infrastructure components — including NAND, SSDs, and HDDs — as AI-driven demand and macroeconomic pressures continue to outpace supply. Memory prices have surged in recent cycles, enterprise storage costs have risen, and drive availability is increasingly constrained, with extended lead times becoming the norm. This convergence is disrupting hardware procurement cycles, introducing new risk into infrastructure planning, and turning a predictable process into a moving target.From Best-Effort to Predictable OutcomesThrough the ‘Buy with Confidence’ program, DataCore is shifting infrastructure delivery from best-effort execution to a more controlled and predictable model that reduces dependency on real-time market conditions. Through long-standing OEM partnerships with leading suppliers and proactive cost and capacity planning, DataCore aligns infrastructure ahead of demand, stabilizing both pricing and delivery timelines. This includes:• Pricing locked in and unchanged from quote to delivery, eliminating unexpected cost increases• Pre-secured hardware availability through established OEM relationships• Reserved and staged hardware to reduce deployment delays• Predictable delivery timelines, even in constrained market conditionsCustomer Impact: On Time. On Budget.For IT teams–from enterprises to SMBs–the impact is immediate: greater budget control, stronger confidence in project timelines, and reduced delivery risk to business-critical infrastructure initiatives. This advantage extends across DataCore’s data storage and management portfolio, spanning block, file, and object storage, and supporting critical IT requirements including business continuity, cyber resilience, hyperconverged infrastructure, high-performance computing, long-term data retention, media workflows, and more.“The industry is increasingly asking customers to accept volatility as the new normal, but that’s not a standard we believe enterprises should have to operate under,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer at DataCore. “Organizations should not have to rethink or delay critical projects because hardware becomes unavailable or unaffordable. With our ‘Buy with Confidence’ program, pricing and timelines stay consistent, giving customers the confidence to plan and execute without disruption.”Confidence Across the ChannelDataCore’s partners highlight the impact on execution, planning, and customer confidence:“Our customers are navigating both pricing volatility and supply constraints at the same time, which is creating real challenges across the channel,” said Chris Gross, CTO of Sanity Solutions. “DataCore’s ability to secure infrastructure in advance and provide pricing stability gives partners and customers a level of confidence that is increasingly difficult to find in the current market.”“Our customers value clarity and commitment when it comes to infrastructure investments,” said Thomas Bargfrede, Managing Director at Capricorn Consulting GmbH. “With DataCore, pricing remains exactly as agreed and delivery timelines are dependable, allowing us to move forward with certainty and keep projects firmly on track.”In an environment defined by uncertainty, predictability becomes a critical advantage. Contact DataCore to plan and secure a resilient and intelligent storage foundation for your organization, without unexpected cost surges or delivery setbacks: https://www.datacore.com/company/contact-us/ About DataCoreDataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.

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