DataCore Puls8 Wins Kubernetes Storage Award Powering Mission-Critical Stateful Workloads

Kubernetes Storage

Simplifying high-performance persistent storage for containerized environments with greater resilience and operational efficiency

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprises are moving beyond container experimentation into a new phase of Kubernetes adoption, running more business-critical, stateful workloads in production. However, persistent storage remains one of the hardest challenges at scale. Traditional approaches introduce operational complexity, inconsistent performance, and resilience issues that hinder reliable application delivery.DataCore Software today announced that DataCore Puls8 , its Kubernetes-native storage platform, has been named the 2026 Kubernetes Storage Award winner by StorageNewsletter. The recognition highlights DataCore’s approach to simplifying storage for production stateful workloads.Building on a strategic partnership and acquisition of MayaData, DataCore advanced its cloud-native storage technology to support enterprise-scale Kubernetes workloads. Puls8 is developed around the proven open-source CNCF project, OpenEBS, and addresses a real and growing customer challenge: how to give platform teams persistent storage that works the way Kubernetes works. Instead of forcing legacy storage models into cloud-native environments, Puls8 provides a Kubernetes-first approach that helps reduce operational overhead, improve consistency across clusters, and support production stateful workloads with less friction.“Containers and Kubernetes have become pervasive, delivering the agility that modern IT environments and businesses demand,” said Philippe Nicolas, owner and editor of StorageNewsletter and jury president of the StorageNewsletter Awards 2026. “With a clear ambition to expand its portfolio and sustain leadership in storage software, DataCore recognized this strategic shift early on. The company acquired a well-established technology and, through multiple development cycles, ultimately evolved it into Puls8. This latest iteration builds on a strong technological foundation and delivers advanced, enterprise-grade capabilities, as evidenced by its solid market adoption.”Puls8 supports a wide range of stateful Kubernetes use cases, including databases, analytics platforms, event-driven applications, and AI/ML pipelines, helping teams deliver consistent performance, high availability, and simpler day-to-day operations in production.“At TodoEnCloud, we are focused on delivering enterprise Kubernetes infrastructure with the performance, resilience, and operational efficiency our customers require,” said Manuel Argiz, CEO of TodoEnCloud. “After six months of running DataCore Puls8 in production, it has become a key enabler for our platform, helping us move faster while improving stability and control across customer environments.”At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, March 23-26, DataCore will demonstrate how Puls8 helps simplify persistent storage for production stateful workloads. Stop by booth #999 in Hall 7 to see the platform in action and discuss Kubernetes storage requirements with DataCore’s cloud-native experts. Learn more: datacore.com/Puls8 About DataCoreDataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com

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