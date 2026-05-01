NRB Announces Two-Part Response Concerning ABC Broadcasting and FCC Actions

NRB Announces Two-Part Response Concerning ABC Broadcasting and FCC Actions

Our request is not about silencing viewpoints. It is about ensuring accountability within the framework that governs over-the-air broadcasting.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NRB announced a two-part response to recent developments involving ABC Television and its affiliated broadcast stations, underscoring the importance of both responsible media stewardship and a stable, predictable regulatory environment in an evolving communications marketplace.(1) NRB has formally requested that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) review comments aired during the April 23, 2026 broadcast of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". (2) NRB is opposing the FCC’s reported decision to accelerate license renewal proceedings for ABC-owned television stations.Request for FCC Review of Broadcast ContentNRB has asked the FCC to examine whether remarks made during the April 23 broadcast, when viewed in their full context, raise concerns regarding the normalization or potential incitement of political violence.“While satire and commentary are protected forms of expression, there remains a clear line between protected speech and content that may undermine public safety or civic stability,” said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller . “Our request is not about silencing viewpoints. It is about ensuring accountability within the framework that governs over-the-air broadcasting.”NRB emphasized that its request for review is consistent with its longstanding commitment to both the First Amendment and the responsibilities that accompany use of the public airwaves.Opposition to Accelerated License Renewal ActionAt the same time, NRB expressed concern regarding the FCC’s decision to call ABC-owned television stations into early license renewal proceedings, a move that departs from the agency’s established and uniform renewal process.“The FCC’s license renewal process works best when it is applied the same way to everyone,” Miller stated. “When that process is changed or sped up for one company, it creates real uncertainty—not just for that broadcaster, but for stations across the country, including many faith-based broadcasters who depend on a stable, predictable system to serve their communities.”NRB cautioned that accelerating license renewal actions for a single network risks setting a precedent that could have far-reaching implications across the broadcast industry.“Selective or uneven application of regulatory processes undermines confidence in the system as a whole,” Miller added. “Broadcasters of all sizes need clarity, consistency, and fairness from their regulators.”NRB reiterated its commitment to defending free expression, promoting responsible broadcasting, and ensuring that regulatory frameworks are applied fairly and consistently across the communications landscape.Troy A. Miller is the president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB), an organization dedicated to the protection of free speech and the ability to communicate Biblical truth nationwide–and beyond. NRB’s member outreach touches every continent through Christian radio, television, the Internet, and other platforms. Miller has been at the helm of the organization since 2019 and has helped NRB, its members, and its affiliates navigate through a dynamic and ever-changing media landscape.About NRBNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB ConventionThe annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The next Convention will be held February 23–26, 2027, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

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