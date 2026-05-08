Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" Partners with PRAY.COM Eden Gordon Media will launch nearly three years of content on the PRAY.com platform.

Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" Partners with PRAY.COM

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, this partnership comes at a critical time in our nation's history. I am honored to journey with these voices from the Halls of Congress to the Halls of Faith.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" are partnering with PRAY.com , the world's No.1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content. Eden Gordon Media will launch nearly three years of content on the PRAY.com platform, highlighting the pillars of God, Country, and Family through the powerful storytellers, best-selling authors, and national leaders who make an appearance on the All American Book Club.Launching this Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 3:30 PM PDT/6:30 PM EDT, Hill's new series for Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day will kick off the partnership. Also featured on PRAY.com will be Hill's YouTube series, "The All-American Book Club," which dates back to the show's inception.Hill stated, "My audience has inspired me, and I am grateful for those who have supported my platform for God, Country, and Family. I am in awe of God, and this journey has given me the opportunity to bring inspiring authors of hope, history, and storytelling to my listeners and viewers through the lens of faith. What a powerful adventure God has provided. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, this partnership comes at a critical time in our nation's history. I am honored to walk alongside these voices from the Halls of Congress to the Halls of Faith."To follow Eden and "The All-American Book Club," be sure to visit and subscribe at: pray.com/edengordonhillPRAY.COMPRAY.COM is the No. 1 brand for faith-based media and technology, dedicated to helping people make prayer a priority in their daily life and reaching millions worldwide. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, PRAY.COM provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories.EDEN GORDON HILLYou will find our host, Eden Gordon Hill, at the intersection of media and patriotism. Hill is the founder and owner of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and a morning Radio Show Host on WMAL, where her depth of knowledge and expertise, spanning more than 25 years in strategic communications and public relations, shapes every narrative. Creating compelling content, her shows resonate with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Hill's roles involve engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Hill's commitment to excellence is evident in the success of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, in its trusted earned media and strategic partnerships, and in her weekend morning show "The All-American Book Club," which provides a platform for kitchen-table discussions across America. As a proud veteran spouse herself, Hill excels in connecting with military spouses, veterans, and families, highlighting powerful stories that celebrate our nation's spirit. Her trusted communications in the national media landscape continue to ensure these stories reach and inspire a broad audience, reinforcing our nation's powerful history.

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