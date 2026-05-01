Ankpal Emerges as India’s AI Powered, Distribution Led ERP Platform for MSMEs

CA led, cloud native ERP platform built for India’s 60 million MSMEs, combining industry expertise and AI driven technology to simplify business complexity

India’s 60 million MSMEs have been forced to choose between enterprise ERPs that are too expensive and complex, or accounting tools that stop at invoicing and GST” — CA Prasad Akhani

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 27 April 2026: Ankpal , the Ahmedabad headquartered cloud ERP and accounting platform, today announced it has crossed 2,000 active business customers and processed over 2,500 crore transactions on its platform. This milestone positions the company among India’s emerging AI powered, distribution led ERP players for small and mid-sized enterprises.Ankpal’s distribution led ERP approach sets it apart by combining technology with a partner driven expansion model, enabling deeper reach and scalability across India’s MSME ecosystem.Unlike legacy ERP systems that have historically catered to large enterprises with multi-crore implementations, Ankpal is purpose built for India’s growing base of MSMEs, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and professional firms. The platform unifies accounting, billing, inventory, procurement, manufacturing, compliance, and business intelligence into a single cloud-based system, with AI powered capabilities embedded to simplify complex business operations.Ankpal is a CA-led product, driven by a deep understanding of business operations and financial workflows. The concept and business foundation of Ankpal is shaped by CA Prasad Akhani, whose deep industry knowledge and practical understanding of MSME challenges bring strong financial and compliance depth to the platform.The technology and AI layer is led by Gowrav Vishwakarma, a technology expert with over 24 years of experience in building scalable systems, focused on simplifying complex ERP processes through AI. Together, Ankpal combines CA-driven industry expertise with AI-led technology, making ERP systems easier to adopt, understand, and operate.“India’s 60 million MSMEs have been forced to choose between enterprise ERPs that are too expensive and complex, or accounting tools that stop at invoicing and GST,” said CA Prasad Akhani, who has been instrumental in shaping Ankpal’s concept and business approach. “Ankpal is built to bridge that gap by combining industry understanding with technology, so businesses can operate with clarity and control.”“At Ankpal, the focus has been on simplifying complexity,” said Gowrav Vishwakarma, leading technology and AI. “By embedding AI into ERP workflows, we are making it easier for businesses to manage operations and take decisions without dealing with system complexity.”A major focus of Ankpal is its distribution led ERP model , built around a growing ecosystem of tech integrators, implementation partners, and service providers. The platform is designed not only for businesses but also for partners who can build scalable service and implementation models around it.This approach enables a partner and franchise driven expansion model, allowing Ankpal to reach businesses across industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services. Partners can deploy, customize, and support the platform, creating long-term business opportunities while expanding Ankpal’s reach across markets.The company’s partner ecosystem already spans multiple states and industries, and Ankpal plans to expand partner onboarding, certification, and enablement over the coming year.Ankpal’s platform is built with compliance and operational depth at its core. Features such as GST, TDS, e-invoicing, e-way bill, and GSTR filings are integrated directly into workflows. AI powered insights help simplify financial and operational complexity by identifying patterns in cash flow, inventory, and compliance risks in real time.With this milestone, Ankpal is continuing to invest in AI capabilities, including automation in accounts payable and receivable, predictive inventory and demand forecasting, and natural language financial reporting. The company is also expanding its distribution network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets while strengthening its partner and franchise-driven ecosystem. Ankpal aims to serve 25,000 businesses by the end of FY26.“The next phase of growth will come from combining strong technology with a powerful distribution ecosystem,” added CA Prasad Akhani. “Our focus is to make ERP simple, accessible, and scalable for MSMEs across India.”About AnkpalAnkpal is an India built, AI powered, cloud ERP and accounting platform designed for MSMEs and mid-sized enterprises. The platform unifies billing, accounting, inventory, compliance, manufacturing, procurement, and business intelligence into a single system. With a strong focus on a distribution led ERP and partner ecosystem, Ankpal enables businesses and partners to grow together at scale.Trusted by over 2,000 businesses and supported by a growing network of tech integrator and channel partners across India, Ankpal is designed for Indian SMEs and mid-sized enterprises. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

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