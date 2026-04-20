Yudiz 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Building Digital Products for Bharat

Yudiz 2.0: Building Digital Products form Bharat for the World

Yudiz 2.0 introduces a bold shift in delivering scalable digital products and solutions, poised to meet the challenges of global digital markets.

Yudiz Solutions Limited (NSE:YUDIZ)

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yudiz Solutions Limited announces the launch of Yudiz 2.0 , marking a clear shift in how the company builds and delivers technology in an increasingly dynamic and volatile digital environment.Technology today is evolving in a way where change is constant and predictability remains limited. In such conditions, businesses are no longer looking for just innovation. They are looking for clarity, reliability, and solutions that perform in real-world scenarios.Founded in 2011, Yudiz began as a website development company and has grown into a comprehensive digital solutions partner working across mobile applications, game development, AR/VR, blockchain, and AI. With this step, the company is strengthening its capabilities while investing further in long-term product thinking and execution.This is not just a brand facelift. It reflects a clear shift in how Yudiz approaches technology. The focus is moving from service delivery to building digital products and systems designed to perform in reality, scale with complexity, and sustain value over time.While rooted in Bharat, this direction is shaped for a global landscape. As the nation continues to emerge as a strong digital economy, the opportunity is not limited to serving local demand. It lies in building technology that can compete, scale, and remain relevant across global markets. The focus is on creating solutions that are grounded in context, yet universal in application.As part of Yudiz 2.0, the company introduces a refined brand identity and communication approach, along with expanded capabilities in AI-led systems, game development, immersive AR/VR experiences, and enterprise blockchain solutions . With AI shaping the next phase of digital interaction, the focus is on building systems that are not just advanced, but aligned with how people will use technology in the years ahead. This reflects a shift towards technologies that will define how the next generation interacts, engages, and experiences digital ecosystems.There is also a stronger focus on how technology is created. This includes ethical product development, where systems are designed with transparency, user awareness, and long-term responsibility at their core. As AI becomes a defining layer of modern technology, the emphasis is on building with clarity, responsibility, and long-term usability.With India expected to cross 900 million internet users, the demand for mobile-first and scalable digital solutions continues to grow. At the same time, the need is to create solutions that are locally relevant and globally adaptable.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Bharat Patel, Chairman & Director, said, “Technology today is no longer a supporting function. It has become central to how businesses grow, adapt, and sustain themselves. What matters now is not just adoption, but the clarity with which it is built and applied. With this shift, we are strengthening our foundation to ensure that what we create remains relevant, reliable, and aligned with long-term value.”Mr. Chirag Leuva, CEO & Director, added, “As technology continues to evolve, the gap between innovation and real-world application is becoming more visible. Our focus is on closing that gap. Whether it is AI, game development, AR/VR, or blockchain, we are building systems that are designed to perform, scale, and integrate seamlessly into real environments. Execution, not just capability, is where the difference lies.”Sharing his perspective, Mr. Pratik Patel, Managing Director, said, “This phase is about building with greater awareness and intent. Growth, in itself, is not enough. It needs direction and purpose. As we move forward, our focus is to create technology that is not only advanced, but also responsible in how it is designed, developed, and experienced. The aim is to build something that holds value not just today, but over time.”With Yudiz 2.0, the company strengthens its focus on game development, AI-driven systems, immersive AR/VR experiences, and enterprise blockchain solutions.In a landscape defined by constant change, staying relevant requires continuous refinement. This step reflects a clear intent to build with purpose, adapt with discipline, and create technology that sustains value over time. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for Yudiz, shaped by clarity in direction and intent in execution.

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