Access change: Airport Road from Southbound Powers Boulevard

Colorado Springs — After 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation will permanently close the southbound left turn at the old Airport Road traffic signal.

On Monday, May 4, the southbound Powers Boulevard left turn at the old Airport Road traffic signal will permanently close. After the closure, southbound Powers Boulevard drivers headed to eastbound Airport Road and the west gate of Peterson Space Force Base (Stewart Avenue) will need to exit to the right at the new off-ramp.

Traffic Impacts

The following traffic impacts are expected within the next few weeks:

On Monday, May 4, the southbound Powers Boulevard left turn lane to the old Airport Road will permanently close. All southbound Powers Boulevard traffic will take the Airport Road exit to the new interchange.

Overnight on Wednesday, May 6, crews will restripe Airport Road between Powers Boulevard and Industrial Place for a new temporary traffic pattern.

In late May, overnight full closures of Powers Boulevard are anticipated for overhead sign installation. More information will follow when this work is scheduled.

Drivers should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting several work areas.

All construction activities are weather-dependent, and the schedule may change.

Map of Colorado Highway 21 (Powers Boulevard) at Airport Road indicating the closure of the southbound left turn lane from Powers Boulevard to the old Airport Road. The green dotted line indicates the southbound off-ramp to access the new Airport Road diverging diamond interchange.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!