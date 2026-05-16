CDOT expands efforts to give teens and parents facts on cannabis impairment

CDOT expande su labor de brindar a adolescentes y padres información sobre los efectos del consumo de cannabis in español

Access the media kit by emailing [email protected]

Statewide — With graduation season and summer vacation approaching, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding young drivers and their families that underage use of alcohol or cannabis is illegal and that any cannabis products that cause impairment can result in a DUI for drivers of any age.

Colorado law prohibits non-medical cannabis use by anyone younger than 21 years-old. However, findings from the 2023 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey—the latest data currently available—indicate 40 percent of teens say it would be easy for them to get marijuana.

Feedback from driving instructors throughout Colorado also indicates many students believe newer cannabis products that do not produce an odor—such as edibles or THC vapes—make it easier to mask use and impairment.

“It’s important for young drivers to understand the real risks of cannabis-impaired driving,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of Transportation Safety at CDOT. " There may be a belief that it's easier to get away with, or that it’s not as dangerous as alcohol-impaired driving. We don’t want any young drivers, or their families, to experience an arrest or a crash to learn that’s not the case.”

CDOT is partnering with driving schools and driver license offices throughout the state to deliver the facts to drivers ages 15-20 on how cannabis-impaired driving can result in a DUI, and how a DUI can result in severe consequences for a young person. The latest materials include posters and videos that communicate both the risk and consequences of a DUI are real, no matter how cannabis is used.

“Something we focus on with students is that there are so many variables with cannabis,” said Joshua Rossi, Director of Business Development at Western Slope Driving Institute. “How it’s used and the strength or dosage of it. Especially in areas without a lot of retail cannabis shops, we see more homemade edibles. It’s going to be really hard for someone to know the

potency of that and how their body will react to it.”

In addition to a DUI arrest, the biggest risk with any type of impaired driving is a serious, or even fatal crash. Cannabis impairment was suspected in 1,058 crashes throughout Colorado in 2025. That’s a fact that CDOT and driving schools are sharing not only with students, but their parents as well.

“We have a lot of parents send us feedback that they haven’t really thought about the consequences or setting parameters with their teen drivers when it comes to cannabis use,” said Matt Cabot, Driving Instructor at TopCops Driving School. “We encourage all our parents to have an agreement and expectations with their young drivers.”

“As parents it’s important to try to avoid judgement when our kids make the right decision,” said Steve Landrigan, a parent whose teen recently completed driving school. “My son and I have talked about what the backup plan is [if he tried cannabis], and that calling me for a ride home is going to work out a lot better for him than ever attempting to drive impaired or

get in a car with an impaired driver.”

Materials are currently being distributed to 55 driving school locations and 17 driver license offices throughout Colorado. CDOT continues to work with safety partners to reach more young drivers, and their families, throughout the state.

Media note: A media kit including the new posters and videos can be accessed by emailing [email protected]. The kit also includes video interviews with driving school instructors and a parent for media use.