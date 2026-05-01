Comer Continues Investigation into Potential Collusion Between the Biden Administration and Anti-Second Amendment Groups on Activist Litigation Against Firearms Manufacturer

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to investigate the Biden Administration’s potential collusion with anti-Second Amendment group Everytown for Gun Safety to bring litigation against firearm manufacturers and undermine Americans’ civil liberties. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) maintains government records created or received by presidential administrations, which includes documents and communications between the Biden Administration and Everytown related to their coordination in initiating lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. In a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Edward Forst, Chairman Comer requests this information.

“On December 20, 2023, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention (WHOGVP) met privately with representatives from Glock, during which the Biden Administration requested that Glock change their pistol designs. Three months later, on March 19, 2024, the City of Chicago filed suit in state court against Glock with Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown, listed as counsel for the plaintiff. The day the suit was filed, John Feinblatt, President of Everytown, posted on his X account, ‘[f]ederal Officials recently contacted Glock to discuss implementing new was to modify Glock pistols…Rather than help, Glock falsely insisted there is nothing they can do.’ Mr. Feinblatt appears to have had insider information regarding the WHOGVP’s private meeting with Glock, which raises questions about whether the Biden Administration colluded with Everytown to initiate their lawsuit against Glock,” wrote Chairman Comer.

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to the Biden-controlled Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and WHOGVP on October 3, 2024, after these agencies refused to provide requested documents and communications responsive to the Committee’s June 14, 2024 letters concerning private meetings between the White House and Glock. The Committee now requests all documents and communications related to these meetings covering the time period of January 21, 2021, to January 19, 2025, from NARA to further this investigation.

“The Committee is also aware that certain members of the Biden Administration have had a personal connection to Everytown. For example, Rob Wilcox, the former Deputy Director of the WHOGVP, worked at Everytown for nearly eight years prior to his employment in the Biden Administration. Additionally, immediately following her role as Associate Assistant Director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Marianna Mitchem was hired by Everytown to serve as Senior Firearms Industry Advisor,” concluded Chairman Comer.

Read the letter to NARA here.