Dance Athletics Denver Named Dance Worlds Champion for Third Consecutive Year

Dance Athletics Denver earns dance worlds champion title for a third straight year, winning The Dance Worlds in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

World Champions three times over — thanks to coaches who inspire, choreographers who innovate, and athletes who refuse to quit. ” — Nicole Graham

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dance Athletics Denver has once again reached the top of the international stage, earning the title of dance world’s champion for the third consecutive year. With championship victories at The Dance Worlds in 2024, 2025, and 2026, the program has achieved a rare three-peat, reinforcing its position as one of the most consistent and high-performing teams in competitive dance.The Dance Worlds is widely recognized as the highest level of all-star dance competition, bringing together elite teams from across the United States and internationally. To be named dance worlds champion requires not only technical precision and performance quality, but the ability to execute consistently under pressure against the best talent in the sport.Dance Athletics Denver’s continued success reflects a disciplined and structured approach to training. The program emphasizes technical execution, performance consistency, and long-term athlete development—factors that have allowed the team to maintain its competitive edge across multiple seasons. Earning the dance worlds champion title once is a significant achievement; sustaining that level of performance for three consecutive years places the program in a category few teams reach.Nicole Graham, Co-Owner of Dance Athletics Denver, shared:“World Champions three times over — thanks to coaches who inspire, choreographers who innovate, and athletes who refuse to quit. Their hard work turned possibility into legacy and we could not be more proud.”The accomplishment highlights not only the athletes on the floor, but the collective effort behind the program, including coaches, choreographers, and leadership who continue to push the standard forward. It also reflects the depth of talent and commitment within Dance Athletics Denver, where preparation extends far beyond competition day.This three-year run as dance worlds champion signals a broader impact on the competitive dance landscape. It demonstrates what is possible through consistent training systems, experienced leadership, and a culture that prioritizes both development and performance. As the sport continues to evolve, programs capable of sustaining this level of success set the benchmark for others to follow.Dance Athletics continues to provide opportunities for dancers across multiple locations, offering training environments designed to support athletes at every stage—from foundational classes to elite competitive teams. The same principles that drive championship success in Denver are reflected throughout the organization’s national programs.For more information about Dance Athletics and to explore locations, visit https://danceathletics.net/locations/ To learn more about The Dance Worlds competition, visit https://www.varsity.com/dance/the-dance-worlds/ About Dance AthleticsDance Athletics is a national dance program focused on developing athletes through structured training, experienced coaching, and performance-driven opportunities. With locations across the country, Dance Athletics provides dancers at all levels the opportunity to train, compete, and grow within a high-performance environment.

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