Get Your Cove On Launches The Cove Corral, a New Floating Barrier for Boats Designed to Make Lake Days Easier

Get Your Cove On launches The Cove Corral, a floating barrier for boats designed to keep people, floats, and gear together during lake days and cove hangouts.

The Cove Corral was created to make lake days easier, safer, and more enjoyable so people can spend more time relaxing and less time chasing things around the water.” — Shawn Osbahr, Founder

SHELBY, IA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Your Cove On has officially launched The Cove Corral , a new floating barrier for boats designed to help boaters create a more contained, relaxing, and organized floating experience on the water.Built for lake days, coves, and calm-water boating environments, The Cove Corral attaches directly to a boat or dock to form a floating boundary around a group. The product helps prevent people, floaties, coolers, and other gear from constantly drifting away while swimming or relaxing in the water.The idea for The Cove Corral was born during summers spent at the Lake of the Ozarks after repeated moments of chasing down floating saddles, noodles, and drifting gear.“We realized we were constantly sending someone out to rescue floats or pull people back in,” said founder Shawn Osbahr. “The Cove Corral was created to make lake days easier, safer, and more enjoyable so people can spend more time relaxing and less time chasing things around the water.”Unlike many floating products, The Cove Corral floating barrier for boats does not require inflation or complicated setup. Users simply attach it to standard cleats on a boat or dock, place it in the water, and allow it to naturally float into position. The product is designed for calm-water environments such as coves, anchored boating areas, and lake hangouts.The Cove Corral is currently available in two sizes:Regular 60’ (2–8 people)Large 120’ (8–15 people)Get Your Cove On is a family-run boating and water recreation brand assembled in Shelby, Iowa and focused on creating practical boating accessories built for real lake days. The launch of The Cove Corral marks the company’s first product release, with additional boating and water lifestyle products planned for the future.The Cove Corral floating barrier for boats is now available for purchase at www.getyourcoveon.com

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