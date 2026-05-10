Cheer Athletics Carlisle Launches This June in Northern England

Cheer Athletics Carlisle launches this June, bringing elite cheerleading opportunities to athletes across Northern England and Scotland.

This is a huge step forward for athletes in the North — giving them access to real opportunities at the highest level, closer to home” — Owner and Location Director Jonny Kirby

CARLISLE, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major new opportunity for athletes across the North of England and Scotland is arriving this summer as Cheer Athletics Carlisle officially launches in June 2026.Previously operating as Cheer Force Knights (CFK), the program will transition into the globally recognized Cheer Athletics network, bringing one of the most respected names in All Star cheerleading to Carlisle. The move creates expanded opportunities for athletes throughout the region to access elite-level training, structured athlete development, and international competitive pathways closer to home.For more than 14 years, CFK has developed athletes from beginner through elite levels, earning championship titles across multiple age groups and divisions. As Cheer Athletics Carlisle, the program will now operate within the larger Cheer Athletics system — a brand known worldwide for developing high-performing athletes and championship-caliber teams.Open to athletes ages 4 and older, Cheer Athletics Carlisle will offer:Cheerleading programs for multiple skill levelsGymnastics training opportunitiesDance programming in the near futureRecreational and competitive pathwaysAccess to experienced coaching and long-term athlete developmentThe location currently features a coaching staff of 10 experienced coaches, with plans for continued growth as the program expands.Owner and Location Director Jonny Kirby said the transition represents a significant moment for athletes in the region.“This is a huge step forward for athletes in the North — giving them access to real opportunities at the highest level, closer to home.”The launch of Cheer Athletics Carlisle reflects the continued international growth of the Cheer Athletics brand and its commitment to providing athletes with access to high-quality training environments rooted in structure, progression, and opportunity.The program is expected to serve athletes from across Northern England and Scotland, creating stronger access to elite cheerleading opportunities without the need for extensive travel farther south.Tryout InformationRegistration Deadline: June 13, 2026Tryouts Begin: June 25, 2026Athletes and families interested in joining Cheer Athletics Carlisle are encouraged to complete registration before the June deadline.The new location represents more than a name change — it marks the beginning of a new era for athletes in the region, connecting them to a global network recognized throughout the cheerleading industry for excellence, innovation, and athlete development.With opportunities ranging from first-time recreational classes to Worlds-level competition pathways, Cheer Athletics Carlisle aims to create an environment where athletes of all backgrounds and experience levels can grow, compete, and thrive.For more information about Cheer Athletics Carlisle, upcoming tryouts, and program offerings, visit: www.cheerathletics.com/carlisle To learn more about Cheer Athletics globally, visit www.cheerathletics.com About Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics is one of the most respected and accomplished organizations in All Star cheerleading, known worldwide for elite training, athlete development, and championship-level performance. With locations across multiple countries, Cheer Athletics continues to create opportunities for athletes at every level while advancing the sport globally.

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