March 2026 Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals were Impacted by the Kona Low Storms

Posted on Apr 30, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2026

HONOLULU—Total spending by visitors in March 2026 was $1.96 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 1.6 percent decrease compared to March 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 888,349 total visitors in March 2026, down 1.7 percent compared to March 2025 (903,891 visitors).

Two Kona Low storms impacted the Hawaiian Islands March 10-15 and March 19-24, 2026. These storm systems occurred during spring break which varies across the U.S. Visitors who arrived by air service to Hawaii during the storms were affected by flight delays and cancellations. Many visitors who came by out-of-state cruise ships could not visit all scheduled ports on the itineraries. Most national and state parks and other popular visitor attractions were closed due to the severe weather.

Note: In March 2026, limited statistics from visitors who came by air service were published due to a delay in data processing. More detailed visitor statistics will be published in the upcoming months.

There were 869,063 visitors in March 2026 who arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 19,286 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 890,010 visitors (-2.4%) arrived by air and 13,882 visitors (+38.9%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in March 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in March 2026 was 8.14 days, compared to 8.43 days in March 2025. The statewide average daily census¹ in March 2026 was 233,203 visitors compared to 245,813 visitors (-5.1%) in March 2025.

In March 2026, 424,581 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 7.4 percent decline from March 2025 (458,570 visitors). In March 2026, total spending by U.S West visitors was $882.1 million, the average daily spending was $270 per person and the average length of stay was 7.71 days. In March 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $931.1 million, the average daily spending was $252 per person and the average length of stay was 8.07 days.

For the month of March 2026, there were 271,291 visitors from the U.S. East, a 13.9 percent increase from March 2025 (238,163 visitors). In March 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $696.8 million, the average daily spending was $296 per person and the average length of stay was 8.69 days. In March 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $619.9 million, the average daily spending was $289 per person and the average length of stay was 9.01 days. Many U.S. East visitors arrived in early March for their spring break and arrived before the Kona Low storms.

In March 2026, 67,014 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 8.8 percent from March 2025 (61,605 visitors). Of the 67,014 visitors in March 2026, 66,778 visitors arrived on international flights and 236 visitors came on domestic flights. In March 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $97.0 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 5.84 days. In March 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $91.9 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 6.00 days.

In March 2026, 47,490 visitors arrived from Canada, an 11.4 percent decrease from March 2025 (53,621 visitors). Of the 47,490 visitors in March 2026, 41,203 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,287 visitors came on domestic flights. In March 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $128.2 million, the average daily spending was $218 per person and the average length of stay was 12.39 days. In March 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $134.0 million, the average daily spending was $222 per person and the average length of stay was 11.23 days.

There were 58,687 visitors from all other international markets in March 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 78,052 visitors (-24.8%) from all other international markets in March 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in March 2026 (5,562 transpacific flights with 1,247,294 seats) increased compared to March 2025 (5,486 flights, +1.4% with 1,189,430 seats, +4.9%).

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,674 nonstop domestic flights with 1,019,099 seats from the continental U.S. in March 2026, compared to 4,529 flights (+3.2%) with 951,631 seats (+7.1%) in March 2025.

U.S. West: For the month of March 2026, 4,154 scheduled flights with 879,833 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from March 2025 (3,981 flights, +4.3% with 805,791 seats, +9.2%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Everett, Wash., Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

U.S. East: For the month of March 2026, 511 scheduled flights with 138,346 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity decreased from March 2025 (532 flights, -3.9% with 143,298 seats, -3.5%). Growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta and Dallas was offset by fewer seats from Chicago, Houston, New York JFK, Newark, Washington D.C. and discontinued service from Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

International Flights

In March 2026, there were 888 nonstop flights with 228,195 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. Air capacity decreased compared to March 2025 (957 flights, -7.2% with 237,799 seats, -4.0%).

Japan: In March 2026, there were 358 scheduled flights with 105,335 seats from Japan.

There were fewer flights (370, -3.2%) but slightly more seats (104,350, +0.9%) compared to March 2025. Discontinued service from Fukuoka and was offset by growth in seats from Haneda, Narita and Osaka.

Canada: There were 280 scheduled flights with 51,260 seats from Canada in March 2026.

Air capacity decreased compared to March 2025 (313 flights, -10.5% with 56,779 seats, -9.7%) due to fewer schedules seats from Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In March 2026, there were 44 scheduled flights with 12,244 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to March 2025 (61 flights, -27.9% with 17,102 seats, -28.4%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney.

In March 2026, there were 44 scheduled flights with 12,244 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to March 2025 (61 flights, -27.9% with 17,102 seats, -28.4%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney. New Zealand: In March 2026, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,189 seats from Auckland, compared to 23 flights (+13.0%) with 6,499 seats (+10.6%) in March 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,713 seats from Seoul in March 2026, compared to 77 flights (-7.8%) with 22,871 seats (-0.7%) in March 2025.

There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,713 seats from Seoul in March 2026, compared to 77 flights (-7.8%) with 22,871 seats (-0.7%) in March 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2026 as well as in March 2025.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2026 as well as in March 2025. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,763 seats from Manila in March 2026, compared to 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,758 seats (+0.1%) in March 2025.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,763 seats from Manila in March 2026, compared to 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,758 seats (+0.1%) in March 2025. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in March 2026, the same as in March 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in March 2026, the same as in March 2025. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in March 2026 as well as in March 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in March 2026 as well as in March 2025. Kiribati: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Christmas Island in March 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in March 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Christmas Island in March 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in March 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,848 seats from Majuro in March 2026, compared to 18 flights (-5.6%) with 2,988 seats (-4.7%) in March 2025.

There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,848 seats from Majuro in March 2026, compared to 18 flights (-5.6%) with 2,988 seats (-4.7%) in March 2025. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in March 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in March 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in March 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in March 2025. American Samoa: There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in March 2026, compared to 13 flights (+7.7%) with 3,614 seats (+7.7%) in March 2025.

There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in March 2026, compared to 13 flights (+7.7%) with 3,614 seats (+7.7%) in March 2025. French Polynesia: There were seven scheduled flights with 1,946 seats from Papeete in March 2026 compared to five flights (+40.0%) with 1,390 seats (+40.0%) in March 2025.

In the first quarter of 2026, there were 15,723 transpacific flights with 3,506,776 seats, compared to 15,027 flights (+4.6%) with 3,310,371 seats (+5.9%) in the first quarter of 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In March 2026, 19,286 visitors arrived to Hawaii via nine trips by out-of-state cruise ships. There were 9,060 visitors who flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America for the seven-day interisland cruise. During the Kona Low storms, several out-of-state ships canceled port calls to Nawiliwili while other ships canceled port calls to Hilo and Kona due to high winds, rough seas and docking conditions. The Pride of America canceled port calls to Kona on March 11 and on March 18.

In March 2025, 13,882 visitors (+38.9%) came to the islands aboard eight trips from out-of-state ships. Another 11,747 visitors (+0.2%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In the first quarter of 2026, 61,185 visitors came to Hawaii via 32 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 628 visitors who flew to the state to board a turnaround trip. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies to the state to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 29,888 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first quarter of 2025, 52,897 visitors came to Hawaii via 29 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships and another 30,128 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Technical Notes

For March 2026, limited statistics from visitors who came by air service are published due to a delay in data processing. More detailed statistics will be published in the upcoming months.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In March 2026, back-to-back Kona Low storms brought severe weather to the Hawaiian Islands, causing extensive flooding and damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. The impacts were felt most heavily in parts of the North Shore of Oahu, West Maui, Molokai and Hawaii Island.

During these storm events, numerous flight delays and cancellations, trip disruptions and the temporary closure of many visitor attractions and excursions resulted in an estimated loss of more than $300 million in tourism revenue.

As recovery efforts continue, we remain committed to encouraging respectful travel, supporting local businesses and promoting volunteer opportunities to malama Hawaii. I am currently working with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to secure funding for a tourism recovery campaign designed to address the economic impacts of these storms. This effort aims to restore visitor traffic in a way that sustains local businesses, protects local jobs and uplifts communities across the islands.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

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View the March 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (MARCH 2026P VS. MARCH 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,959.0 1,990.9 -1.6 6,124.3 5,618.8 9.0 Total by air 1,951.9 1,984.4 -1.6 6,097.6 5,593.9 9.0 U.S. Total 1,578.9 1,551.0 1.8 4,873.9 4,297.4 13.4 U.S. West 882.1 931.1 -5.3 2,810.9 2,536.6 10.8 U.S. East 696.8 619.9 12.4 2,063.0 1,760.8 17.2 Japan 97.0 91.9 5.5 254.1 243.3 4.5 Canada 128.2 134.0 -4.3 407.2 423.7 -3.9 All Others 147.9 207.4 -28.7 562.4 629.6 -10.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 7.2 6.5 10.1 26.7 24.9 7.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,229,294 7,620,209 -5.1 22,237,030 21,998,967 1.1 Total by air 7,158,767 7,557,974 -5.3 21,972,367 21,762,290 1.0 U.S. Total 5,629,440 5,846,483 -3.7 17,040,350 16,575,256 2.8 U.S. West 3,272,277 3,700,293 -11.6 10,329,476 10,214,229 1.1 U.S. East 2,357,163 2,146,190 9.8 6,710,874 6,361,026 5.5 Japan 391,462 369,927 5.8 1,028,178 985,295 4.4 Canada 588,253 602,414 -2.4 1,830,949 1,848,821 -1.0 All Others 549,612 739,150 -25.6 2,072,891 2,352,918 -11.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 70,527 62,235 13.3 264,662 236,677 11.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 888,349 903,891 -1.7 2,549,731 2,455,747 3.8 Total by air 869,063 890,010 -2.4 2,488,546 2,402,850 3.6 U.S. Total 695,872 696,733 -0.1 1,958,586 1,842,348 6.3 U.S. West 424,581 458,570 -7.4 1,221,622 1,197,682 2.0 U.S. East 271,291 238,163 13.9 736,965 644,667 14.3 Japan 67,014 61,605 8.8 176,123 163,932 7.4 Canada 47,490 53,621 -11.4 143,499 156,605 -8.4 All Others 58,687 78,052 -24.8 210,338 239,965 -12.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 19,286 13,882 38.9 61,185 52,897 15.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 233,203 245,813 -5.1 247,078 244,433 1.1 Total by air 230,928 243,806 -5.3 244,137 241,803 1.0 U.S. Total 181,595 188,596 -3.7 189,337 184,170 2.8 U.S. West 105,557 119,364 -11.6 114,772 113,491 1.1 U.S. East 76,038 69,232 9.8 74,565 70,678 5.5 Japan 12,628 11,933 5.8 11,424 10,948 4.4 Canada 18,976 19,433 -2.4 20,344 20,542 -1.0 All Others 17,729 23,844 -25.6 23,032 26,144 -11.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,275 2,008 13.3 2,941 2,630 11.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.14 8.43 -3.5 8.72 8.96 -2.6 Total by air 8.24 8.49 -3.0 8.83 9.06 -2.5 U.S. Total 8.09 8.39 -3.6 8.70 9.00 -3.3 U.S. West 7.71 8.07 -4.5 8.46 8.53 -0.9 U.S. East 8.69 9.01 -3.6 9.11 9.87 -7.7 Japan 5.84 6.00 -2.7 5.84 6.01 -2.9 Canada 12.39 11.23 10.3 12.76 11.81 8.1 All Others 9.37 9.47 -1.1 9.86 9.81 0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.66 4.48 -18.4 4.33 4.47 -3.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 271.0 261.3 3.7 275.4 255.4 7.8 Total by air 272.7 262.6 3.8 277.5 257.0 8.0 U.S. Total 280.5 265.3 5.7 286.0 259.3 10.3 U.S. West 269.6 251.6 7.1 272.1 248.3 9.6 U.S. East 295.6 288.9 2.3 307.4 276.8 11.1 Japan 247.7 248.5 -0.3 247.1 246.9 0.1 Canada 217.9 222.4 -2.0 222.4 229.2 -3.0 All Others 269.0 280.7 -4.1 271.3 267.6 1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 101.8 104.8 -2.8 100.9 105.0 -3.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,205.3 2,202.6 0.1 2,402.0 2,288.0 5.0 Total by air 2,245.9 2,229.6 0.7 2,450.3 2,328.0 5.3 U.S. Total 2,268.9 2,226.2 1.9 2,488.5 2,332.6 6.7 U.S. West 2,077.6 2,030.4 2.3 2,300.9 2,117.9 8.6 U.S. East 2,568.4 2,603.1 -1.3 2,799.4 2,731.4 2.5 Japan 1,446.7 1,492.0 -3.0 1,442.8 1,483.9 -2.8 Canada 2,698.5 2,498.5 8.0 2,837.5 2,705.3 4.9 All Others 2,519.5 2,657.8 -5.2 2,673.9 2,623.6 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 372.3 469.7 -20.7 436.4 469.9 -7.1

P=Preliminary data.

Note: In March 2026, limited statistics from visitors who came by air service were published due to a delay in data processing.

More detailed visitor statistics will be published in the upcoming months.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism