Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update – April 2026 Edition

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2026

The Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update is a new initiative to showcase a selection of the 20 major and 134 additional construction projects in Saskatchewan. The series offers an inside look at the work in progress, collaboration and benefits of these projects to people and communities across the province.

"The Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update gives the public a clear picture of the infrastructure investments underway in Saskatchewan," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "It reflects the real progress these projects are delivering to benefit residents, businesses and communities across the province."

Last month, the initiative kicked off with a feature on the Regina Specialized Long-Term Care Home project. For the April edition, we are highlighting two different projects:

The new service centre at Candle Lake Provincial Park; and

An updated Research, Exhibits and Collection Facility location for the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

Candle Lake Service Centre

Construction of a new service centre at Minowukaw Campground in Candle Lake Provincial Park is underway and on schedule. Once complete, the facility will improve universal accessibility and provide enhanced visitor amenities.

This project is the first use of a new design for provincial park service centres, supporting the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport's efforts to modernize facilities and improve overall visitor experience. This new design is part of the range of standard designs for service centres used across the provincial park system, which are constructed based on site conditions and needs for each location. The new facility in Minowukaw Campground will meet visitor needs while camping or visiting the nearby day use areas.

The new service centre features a glue-laminated timber roof structure, a glass block curtain wall, covered gathering areas and outdoor showers. The design prioritizes universal accessibility, including consideration for gender-neutral spaces and allows for future expansion, including the potential to add solar energy systems.

As of December 2025, the project reached the lock-up stage, with the foundation, block walls and floor system completed. Work is now focused on interior finishes, fixtures, and mechanical and electrical systems.

"While our role primarily is one of a traditional general contractor, on this project it has expanded to include a collaborative design assist mechanism," Erickson Contracting and Management Ltd. President Erick Erickson said. "The goal is to work with the project team to improve design constructability and reduce costs for this new design for parks service centres. We enjoy our role as this is typically how we want to represent our clients regardless of project and contract formats. Working with 1X1 Architecture and the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement has been a rewarding experience, one that we hope to continue this relationship we have developed into the future."

The project is 75 per cent complete and is anticipated to be open to the public for the 2026-27 camping season.

Research, Exhibits and Collection Facility - Royal Saskatchewan Museum

A former warehouse located in the 1600 block of Park Street in Regina is being retrofitted by Graham Construction and Engineering LP to become the new Research, Exhibits and Collection (REC) Facility for the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM). This is where museum curators and staff conduct research, create new exhibits and safeguard provincial collections.

The retrofit will modernize nearly 70,000 square feet of space to better support the RSM's research, exhibits and collection needs. Once complete, the upgraded facility will include laboratories, office space, collection storage areas and a carpentry shop designed to support collaboration and improve operational efficiency.

The building will be equipped with specialized heating, cooling, humidity and ventilation systems to provide a climate-controlled environment required to preserve and protect historical artifacts.

"This important project supports the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's continued ability to store, safeguard, and study artifacts, fossils, and Saskatchewan's natural history for decades to come," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the staff, whose world-leading work continues to attract researchers from around the world."

The new facility will comply with the National Building Code of Canada (NBC 2020), align with current museum collections standards, and include needed additional capacity and opportunity for future expansion. Modern systems will be installed to ensure the long-term safety and preservation of the provincial collections, with all artifacts securely housed for the benefit of current and future generations of Saskatchewan residents.

Construction activities completed or underway include hazardous materials abatement, masonry work, concrete piling and structural steel installation. Construction began in winter 2026 and is anticipated to take two years to complete.

Did You Know:

The Minowukaw Service Centre project was entered into the 2025 Canadian Architect awards. While it did not receive an award, the project was included in the jury discussion and was commended for its design.

The REC Facility project team dedicated approximately three years to the planning and design phases to ensure the facility fully supports the RSM's operational needs. Along with lab spaces and a carpentry workshop, the facility will include a library area and a catwalk within the collections space to allow for safe and efficient access to mechanical equipment located around the storage area.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget delivers a capital budget in Saskatchewan at $4.3 billion, one of the largest total capital budgets in Saskatchewan's history.

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