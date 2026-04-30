Saskatchewan Stands with Canadian and Western Hockey Leagues Against American Lawsuit

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2026

Saskatchewan is taking a stand for the CHL and WHL as part of an ongoing legal dispute.

In 2024, the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions brought a class action in the Southern District of New York against the CHL and its constituent hockey leagues, including the WHL. All Saskatchewan WHL teams are named as defendants. The lawsuit was dismissed in New York, re-filed in the Western District of Washington, and dismissed again on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction over Canadian major junior hockey. The plaintiffs have now appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

"We believe the District Court was correct to decline to exercise jurisdiction over Canadian major junior hockey, which involves primarily Canadian leagues, Canadian teams, and Canadian players," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Saskatchewan will continue to protect the ability of the WHL and the CHL to conduct their business in Canada without interference from foreign jurisdictions."

Saskatchewan has, in partnership with British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba, filed a legal response in support of WHL and CHL's position that argues the limits of U.S. jurisdiction over Canadian hockey, emphasizes the importance of major junior hockey to Canadians, and outlines the responsibility of Canadian governments to regulate major junior hockey in Canada.

"For many years, Saskatchewan has been supportive of the five WHL Clubs operating in the Province, three of which are community-owned franchises," WHL Commissioner Dan Near said. "We are thankful for the Province's leadership and support on this matter, and the role our Clubs play in galvanizing communities throughout Saskatchewan."

The western Canadian provinces, including Saskatchewan, are represented by Holland and Knight LLP in the United States.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is expected to make a decision after hearing the parties' arguments.

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Noel Busse

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8959

Email: jumedia@gov.sk.ca