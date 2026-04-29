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CodeRED Test Scheduled for May 4 at 12pm

IMPORTANT: Park County 911 Communications will be performing a test of the CodeRED system on Monday, May 4 at 12pm.


*If you receive alerts as expected, on the devices you expect, no action is needed.


 *If you are unsure of your enrollment status or are not receiving alerts on all devices, please re-enroll adding any devices that did not receive the message.  


 *If you do not receive the alert, please register to receive notifications. 


 If you have any difficulties registering or re-enrolling, please call CodeRED support at 866-939-0911 extension 2 for help re-registering.

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CodeRED Test Scheduled for May 4 at 12pm

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