Lake County Hosting 2nd Annual Wildfire Resiliency Fair
Join the experts for an evening of community connection and wildfire preparedness at the 2nd annual Lake County Wildfire Resilience Fair!
Wednesday, May 20 | 6–7:30PM
Southern Fire Station II
FREE | Kid-Friendly
S'mores, snacks and refreshments provided
Raffle at 7:15PM
This FREE, family-friendly event brings together local, state, and federal partners to help you prepare for wildfire season - and have fun doing it. Explore booths, meet your local emergency responders, connect with your neighbors, schedule a free home assessment, pick up home and pet evacuation tips and learn about other free services like the summer chipping program.
Pop-in anytime for:
- Fire truck photo ops and firefighter meet-and-greets
- Passport activity - visit 5+ booths and enter to win great prizes
- Homeowner checklists and free wildfire info packets
- Federal, state and local summer updates
- Power outage preparedness
- Pet + family evacuation tips
- Kids’ zone with s'mores, kid friendly swag and a coloring station
- Sign up for free home assessments with CO State Forest Service
- Learn how Lake County Sheriff's Office does evacuations
- Volunteer and stewardship opportunities
Vendors include:
• Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue
• US Forest Service • CO State Forest Service
• Lake County Public Health
• CSU Extension
• Friends of Lake County
• Lake County Sheriff's Office
• Office of Emergency Management
• Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative
• Leadville Lake County Animal Shelter
• XCEL Energy
• Hemlock Consulting
• Cloud City Conservation Center
• Lake County Water Enterprise
• Community Planning + Development
• and more!
Bring your questions, curiosity, and family. Let’s build a more wildfire-resilient Lake County together.
RSVP + Share with your neighbors! See you there!
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