Boca Park Med Spa Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Matrix® allows us to help patients restore their skin’s vitality, not just its appearance. By stimulating natural collagen production, we’re supporting long-term health as well as immediate results.” — Gal Shalvi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Park Med Spa is proud to announce the addition of the Candela platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Boca Park Med Spa to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Boca Park Med Spa to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.- Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Boca Park Med Spa: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Boca Park Med Spa is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Boca Park Med Spa, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://bocamedspalv.com/ or call 702-915-6580About Boca Park Med Spa:Boca Med Spa & Wellness is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The practice provides a range of non-surgical aesthetic and wellness services, including cosmetic injectables, skin rejuvenation treatments, body contouring, laser procedures, and medically supervised wellness therapies.The clinic operates under medical supervision and offers individualized treatment plans designed to align with each patient’s goals and overall health profile. Services include treatments such as chemical peels, microneedling, laser hair removal, dermal fillers, along with advanced diagnostic tools to support personalized care.Boca Med Spa & Wellness combines clinical protocols with a patient-focused approach, emphasizing safety, education, and continuity of care. The practice is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in medical aesthetics, wellness, and advanced treatment technologies.Located in the Boca Park area, the practice serves patients from Las Vegas and surrounding communities, offering a full-service environment for aesthetic and wellness treatments.About Candela Medical:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

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