Dr. Joelle Osias Invited as Keynote Speaker at Prestigious ENACT Endometriosis Awareness Conference

Dr. Joelle Osias, MD

Foreviva is proud to announce that Dr. Joelle Osias, has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the upcoming ENACT Endometriosis Awareness Conference.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreviva Medical Clinique is proud to announce that Dr. Joelle Osias, MD, Medical Director and Founder of Foreviva Medical Clinique, has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the upcoming ENACT Endometriosis Awareness Conference hosted at the UCSF Mission Bay Campus in San Francisco on May 27, 2026.This invitation is especially meaningful, as Dr. Osias was personally sought out by conference organizers in recognition of her leadership, expertise, and innovative contributions to women’s health and regenerative medicine.The ENACT Conference, themed “The Future is Personal: New Frontiers in Endometriosis Care – Moving Toward Precision Medicine,” brings together leading physicians, researchers, educators, trainees, and patient advocates from across the country to advance the understanding and treatment of endometriosis.ENACT, the UCSF-Stanford Endometriosis Center for Discovery, Innovation, Training and Community Engagement, is a groundbreaking collaborative initiative dedicated to improving the lives of adults and adolescents affected by endometriosis. The center’s mission includes advancing research into disease pathogenesis, developing more accurate disease classifications, identifying novel therapies, improving patient outcomes, training the next generation of specialists, and strengthening community engagement to empower those living with the condition.As part of the conference’s distinguished speaker lineup, Dr. Osias will lead a keynote session exploring: “What’s next in treatment? Expanding options beyond hormones and surgery”Her presentation will focus on the future of individualized endometriosis care, highlighting emerging therapies, regenerative medicine approaches, and evolving treatment strategies that move beyond conventional hormonal management and surgical intervention.Dr. Joelle Osias is the heart and vision behind Foreviva Medical Clinique. A board-certified gynecologist with extensive experience in women’s health, medical aesthetics, and regenerative medicine, Dr. Osias has dedicated her career to providing deeply personalized, evidence-based care that addresses the whole patient.Known for her artistry, precision, and commitment to excellence, Dr. Osias has built Foreviva around a philosophy rooted in integrity, empathy, innovation, and patient empowerment. Under her leadership, Foreviva Medical Clinique has become recognized for delivering elevated, compassionate care across its Menlo Park and Mountain View locations.“Endometriosis care is entering a transformative era,” said Dr. Osias. “We are moving toward more personalized, patient-centered solutions that recognize the complexity of this disease and the individuality of every patient experience. I’m honored to contribute to this important conversation alongside such an accomplished group of clinicians and researchers.”Event DetailsENACT Endometriosis Awareness ConferenceTheme: The Future is Personal: New Frontiers in Endometriosis Care – Moving Toward Precision MedicineDate: May 27, 2026Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM PSTLocation:UCSF Mission Bay CampusByers Auditorium, Room GH 106, Genentech Hall600 16th StreetSan Francisco, CA 94158Foreviva Medical Clinique celebrates this recognition of Dr. Osias’ expertise and remains committed to advancing the future of women’s health through education, innovation, and compassionate care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.