Get Ready for Family Fun This Summer on Florida’s Historic Coast

The beautiful beaches on Florida's Historic Coast are open for seaside fun! Florida’s Historic Coast has 42 miles of pristine beaches that stretch from Ponte Vedra south to Marineland. Castillo de San Marcos -16th century Spanish fortress built to protect Florida from raiding privateers Enjoy an exciting encounter with dolphins at Marineland! Take a romantic sail on the Matanzas Bay in Historic St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches offer summertime culture, connection, and adventure for all ages

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longer days, warmer breezes, and the close of the school year signal one thing: summer is on the horizon. Florida’s Historic Coast provides the perfect backdrop for multi-generational travel, blending rich cultural heritage with immersive history and family-friendly experiences. This season, visitors can enjoy meaningful adventures—along with special summer deals that make it easy to extend the fun.From historic exploration to coastal relaxation, families are invited to discover a destination where every generation can connect and create lasting memories together. For the latest summer offers on lodging, tours, and attractions, visit the Summer Fun page at FloridasHistoricCoast.com Stay, Play, and SaveFamilies will find a variety of accommodations designed for comfort, convenience, and memorable experiences. Wake up to ocean breezes, spot dolphins in the bay, or begin the day exploring St. Augustine’s Historic District. Casa Monica Resort & Spa – Located in the heart of downtown St. Augustine, this luxury property offers savings on multi-night stays. Guests can enjoy a rooftop heated pool and hot tub, spa services, and exclusive beach access with a complimentary shuttle and discounted rentals. Bayfront Marin House – Celebrating “Summer INN-dependence,” this waterfront property offers weeknight rates starting at $250 and a full week stay for $1,776. Spacious cottages and suites include family-friendly amenities such as beach chairs, umbrellas, sand toys, and a complimentary homemade breakfast.Additional lodging deals are available on the Summer Fun page at FloridasHistoricCoast.com.Explore, Experience, and EnjoySummer on Florida’s Historic Coast is filled with unique tours, attractions, and dining experiences:• St. Augustine Free Walking Tours offers complimentary morning tours at 10 a.m., ideal for exploring before peak heat.• The Tasting Tours – Taste of St. Augustine features a guided culinary experience with stops at local favorites and take-home treats.• First Coast Cart Tours provides historical and ghost tours via comfortable electric carts.• Old Town Trolley Tours now features a real-time tracking app for easy navigation around the city.Adventure Awaits on Land and SeaSet sail with the Black Raven Pirate Ship for the “Summer O’ Scallywags Family Adventure,” complete with sword fights, cannon fire, and interactive entertainment. Continue the adventure at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, where history comes to life through hands-on exhibits.Animal lovers can visit two Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited attractions:• Marineland Dolphin Adventure• St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological ParkSun, Sand, and SurfWith more than 40 miles of pristine beaches, families can hunt for shark teeth at Mickler’s Landing or catch waves at A Street on St. Augustine Beach—offering endless opportunities for seaside fun.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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