Florida's Historic Coast Sets the Scene for Valentine’s Romance

Take a romantic sail on the Matanzas Bay in Historic St. Augustine Dining al fresco in Historic St. Augustine Magnolia Avenue in St. Augustine Florida is one of the most scenic streets in teh Nation's oldest city. The story of chocolate's seet beginings in St. Augustine will be featured in a new exhibitfunded by Forrest E. Mars, JR. • The Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents Robert Cray & Ruthie Foster on Feb. 13, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble on Feb. 14, and Samara Joy on Feb. 15

From rooftop dining to chocolate adventures St. Augustine is fun place to find one's love language

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 460 years of history, one can only imagine how many romances have blossomed on Florida’s Historic Coast. Romance will blossom during Valentine’s weekend in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches.Nothing says Valentine’s Day like sweets for one's sweetheart.• Discover the sweeter side of the Nation’s Oldest City with the St. Augustine Sweets & History Walking Tour, a 90-minute tour that visits five local candy shops and bakeries.• Explore an array of chocolates, candies, ice creams, cakes, pastries, and more at Claude’s Chocolate, Peterbrooke Chocolatier, Peace Pie, Alms & Fare, and Crème de la Cocoa.Find a cozy table for two.• Cordova Coastal Chophouse & Bar is offering a special four-course prix fixe chef’s tasting menu, complimentary champagne toast, and live piano music.• The foodie's love language can be heard at many of the area’s favorite restaurants , including 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop, Lynda’s at the Ocean Club, La Cocina at the Cellar Upstairs, Catch 27, and Aviles Restaurant & Lounge.There are numerous events and adventures to enhance the romantic experience in the Nation's oldest city.• A special Special Love Tree History Tour reveals the charming stories behind the historic landmarks, hidden gems, and legendary love tales of St. Augustine.• Join a Master Naturalist to learn about the history and wildlife while paddling Nocatee’s inland waterways during a Sunset Kayak tour at Nocatee Preserve.• Set sail for romance with Schooner Freedom Charters’ Moonlight Sail with Live Music or Fury Water Adventures’ Live Music and Champagne Cruise through the beautiful Matanzas Bay.• The Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents Robert Cray & Ruthie Foster on Feb. 13, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble on Feb. 14, and Samara Joy on Feb. 15.• View a selection of international short films exploring the theme of love at the St. Augustine Film Society’s annual Valentine’s Day Party at The Waterworks on Feb. 13.• Third Space Improv is hosting Love Bites – An Unfiltered and Unscripted Look at Dating on Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day with 3 Blind Dates – An Unscripted Romantic Comedy on Feb. 14.• The North Florida Jazz Quartet performs jazzy standards from Miles Davis, Chick Corea, and more as part of the Romanza Collage Concert Series on Feb. 14 at The Waterworks.• Celebrate Valentine’s Day Dutton-style at the Ancient City Farmstead’s Boots & Bourbon Valentine’s party on Feb. 14. It features live music, bourbon cocktails, dancing, and vendors offering Western-themed items.• Ocean Pier Park at St. Augustine Beach will host a Arts & Crafts Show on Feb. 14-15, featuring works made with love by nearly 100 juried artisans and master crafters.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.