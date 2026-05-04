Bsyde Reports 30% Reduction in Migraine Days in New Pilot Study

Bsyde pilot study results

Digital migraine platform shows improved patient outcomes and supports continuous care models for clinics

These results highlight what we strongly believe. What happens between visits matters. And we’re partnering with those who want to rethink how migraine care is delivered.” — Sean Clottu, CEO & Founder of Bsyde

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bsyde, a digital health company focused on improving outcomes for patients with migraine and chronic headache disorders, today announced early results from a pilot study demonstrating meaningful reductions in migraine burden and improvements in patient quality of life.In a cohort of 34 patients, Bsyde’s platform delivered:• 30% reduction in total migraine days• 29% reduction in total symptom days• Improved quality of life scores (+2.7%)• Reduction in symptom severity (-2.6%)“These early results highlight the potential for a more continuous, data driven approach to migraine care,” said Sean Clottu, CEO and Founder at Bsyde. “We’re seeing measurable improvement in a short window, which suggests that supporting patients between visits can significantly impact outcomes.”ADDRESSING THE CARE GAP BETWEEN VISITSMigraine care is often episodic, with limited visibility into what happens between appointments. This gap can lead to poor adherence, delayed treatment adjustments, and suboptimal outcomes.Bsyde’s platform is designed to extend care beyond the clinic by providing continuous monitoring, patient engagement, and actionable insights, helping providers stay connected to patient progress in real time.ENABLING REIMBURSABLE, BETWEEN VISIT CAREIn addition to improving patient outcomes, Bsyde is designed to support emerging care models that reimburse providers for ongoing patient management.Clinics using Bsyde may be able to:• Support Principal Care Management (PCM) services for chronic migraine patients• Capture and document between visit care activities more effectively• Strengthen patient engagement required for reimbursable care programsBsyde is also developing additional capabilities to support Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), further expanding opportunities for clinics to deliver and be reimbursed for continuous, data-driven care.BUILT FOR MIGRAINE CLINICS, HEADACHE CENTERS, AND PRIVATE PRACTICESBsyde is actively partnering with migraine clinics, headache centers, and private practices to integrate its platform into existing workflows.Early partners are exploring how Bsyde can help:• Improve adherence and patient engagement• Track outcomes longitudinally• Enhance clinical decision-making• Introduce structured, reimbursable between-visit careADVANCING TOWARD INTELLIGENT, PERSONALIZED MIGRAINE CAREBsyde is also developing AI-driven capabilities designed to identify patterns in patient data and generate personalized insights for both patients and providers.These tools aim to help:• Track medication effectiveness over time• Surface patterns in triggers, symptoms, and treatment response• Support more informed clinical decision-making with longitudinal patient data• Deliver personalized insights and recommendations between visits• Enable more timely and confident treatment adjustmentsBsyde plans to expand these capabilities into a migraine specific intelligence layer trained on longitudinal patient data, with the goal of further improving outcomes and care efficiency.EXPANDING CLINICAL PARTNERSHIPSFollowing the pilot, Bsyde is expanding access to a limited number of additional clinic partners for ongoing evaluation and rollout.Clinics interested in participating can learn more at bsyde.aiABOUT BSYDEBsyde is an AI-powered digital health platform focused on continuous migraine care, enabling providers to monitor, manage, and improve patient outcomes through data-driven insights and integrated reimbursement workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.