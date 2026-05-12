Bsyde Unveils New Patient App and Provider Dashboard to Transform Migraine Care

Patient profile within the new provider dashboard

New front end experience for patients and AI-powered backend for providers deliver faster insights and more personalized treatment decisions.

The dashboard doesn’t just show data, it tells a story,” Sean Clottu, CEO at Bsyde. “We highlight what matters most so providers can make confident, timely decisions that improve outcomes.” — Sean Clottu, CEO & Founder of Bsyde

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bsyde today announced the launch of its redesigned patient app and provider dashboard, marking a major step forward in delivering continuous, data-driven migraine care.A 10-SECOND DAILY HABIT FOR PATIENTSAt the core of the experience is Bsyde’s streamlined mobile app, designed specifically for migraine patients. The app enables users to complete a daily check-in in under 10 seconds, logging symptoms, severity, triggers, and daily impact.This lightweight, intuitive design removes friction from traditional tracking methods, making it easier for patients to stay consistent and for providers to receive a continuous stream of real-world data.“Most migraine tracking tools are either too complex or lack clinical relevance” said Sean Clottu, CEO and Founder at Bsyde. “We built an experience that patients can use every day, because consistency is what unlocks meaningful insights.”FROM DATA TO DECISIONS: A SMARTER DASHBOARD FOR PROVIDERSOn the backend, Bsyde equips clinicians with a powerful dashboard that transforms patient-reported data into clear, actionable insights.Providers can view a comprehensive patient profile including migraine frequency, symptom trends, medication effectiveness, and AI-generated recommendations, all in a single interface designed to surface what matters most at a glance.Bsyde’s AI-driven system identifies patterns such as increasing migraine frequency, high-impact days, and ineffective medications, proactively surfacing insights and recommendations so clinicians can intervene earlier and make more informed treatment decisions.Instead of relying solely on episodic patient recall during appointments, clinicians now have access to a longitudinal view of each patient’s condition.CLOSING THE GAP BETWEEN VISITSMigraine care has long been limited by infrequent touch points and incomplete information. Bsyde’s platform addresses this challenge by creating a continuous feedback loop between patients and providers.Patients benefit from a simple, low-effort way to track their condition, while clinicians gain deeper visibility into treatment effectiveness over time.A UNIFIED PLATFORM FOR BETTER OUTCOMESTogether, the patient app and provider dashboard deliver on Bsyde’s mission: making migraine care more proactive, personalized, and effective.* For patients: effortless daily tracking in under 10 seconds* For providers: AI-powered insights that highlight what’s working, and what’s not* For outcomes: faster adjustments, better decisions, and improved quality of lifeThis launch builds on Bsyde’s growing body of clinical validation and reinforces its commitment to reshaping migraine care through digital technology.For more information, visit www.bsyde.ai

Introducing the New Bsyde Migraine Care Platform

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