Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement begins today

La campaña de vigilancia de conductores afectados por alcohol o drogas del fin de semana del Super Bowl empieza hoy en español

Statewide — Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend, CDOT is reminding drivers that a sober ride should always be part of your game plan, and if you’re arrested for a DUI, the law requires you to provide a blood or breath test. Failure to provide a sample comes with increased consequences and hinders efforts to keep Colorado roads safe from impaired drivers. Preliminary data shows that 44% of the 14,155 DUI cases last year involved the refusal of a blood or breath test, a requirement under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law.

In addition to knowing the laws, make sure a sober ride home is part of your game plan this weekend. From Feb. 5 to 11, the agency will support the Colorado State Patrol and 69 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado roads safe. During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement period, Colorado law enforcement made 189 DUI arrests and three lives were lost in crashes involving an impaired driver. If you’re hosting a party this weekend, encourage your guests to designate a sober driver, offer guests a night on your couch if a sober ride home is unavailable and provide plenty of non-alcoholic drink options.

“Drunk driving, whether by alcohol or any other drug, is unacceptable — it is a decision that endangers yourself and other road users. That’s why Colorado law enforcement continues to be proactive in arresting impaired drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Make a plan for gameday now. Arrange to stay at the party host's house, decide which friend will be staying sober for rides home, or schedule a ride-share service. The price of an Uber or Lyft will always be less than that of a DUI.”

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CDOT launched a campaign last year to educate the public on the consequences of refusing a toxicology test. Still, many drivers refuse to be tested upon arrest for a DUI, especially if they do not fully understand the consequences. Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, everyone who drives in the state automatically consents to a toxicology test if they are arrested for a DUI. The test is administered by blood or breath to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs if an officer suspects you are driving impaired. The breath test is commonly used for suspected alcohol impairment and the blood test is commonly used for the detection of cannabis or other drugs. The law also applies to people with licenses from other states who drive on Colorado roads.

Upon arrest for a DUI, drivers are required by law to provide a test sample within two hours of driving. While drivers over the age of 21 have the right to refuse the roadside breathalyzer test, a DUI arrest can still be made if a police officer observes signs of impairment in a driver’s behavior, speech or appearance. Once placed under arrest, drivers have limited defenses for refusing a toxicology test. Officers must clearly explain the law and the consequences of refusal, making it difficult for drivers to argue that they did not understand their rights. In addition to the financial costs of a DUI, failure to comply with the Expressed Consent Law may result in additional penalties such as automatic license revocation, longer interlock requirements, increased alcohol education requirements and being labeled as a Persistent Drunk Driver (PDD).

“Unfortunately, festive times like holidays and big events often see upticks in people driving under the influence,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “DUIs are preventable and can be avoided by making the simple choice not to drink and drive. It’s better to be safe than sorry. So drive sober, and help keep your friends, family and community safe.”

The recent Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period (the first of 2026), resulted in 217 arrests. Following Super Bowl Weekend, the next DUI enforcement period will be Presidents Week from Feb. 12 to 25.

Learn more about Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law at codot.gov/choosetotest.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Visit the Impaired Driving Media Resources page for additional materials for the media.

The Heat Is On Video Content

To give motorists a firsthand look at the DUI process, CDOT launched a video series featuring interviews with Colorado law enforcement, local officials, victims of impaired driving, road safety advocates and more. “The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” can be accessed on YouTube. CDOT also has DUI checkpoint footage* available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. To download the footage, email [email protected].

*The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

Colorado Fatal Crash Data Dashboard

Colorado’s Fatal Crash Data dashboard represents the official and most current number of vehicle occupants or non-motorists killed in crashes involving a motor vehicle along Colorado public roadways. The graph shows Colorado traffic fatalities year over year and can be filtered by categories such as month, county, age and traffic unit type. Access the Fatal Crash Data dashboard here.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.