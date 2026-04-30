Minister Nokuzola Tolashe pushes back against coordinated misinformation campaign

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, has noted what appears to be a deliberate and sustained attempt to mislead the public and undermine her leadership through the circulation of false and distorted narratives.

The Ministry places it on record that these claims are being driven by a disgruntled former official of the Department, Ms Lumka Oliphant, whose precautionary suspension and subsequent dismissal followed serious allegations relating to the mismanagement of public resources and gross administrative misconduct.

These allegations, which emerged through established oversight and audit processes, pointed to significant governance and procurement irregularities. Ms Oliphant was placed on precautionary suspension on 01 September 2025 and, following due process, was dismissed on 17 October 2025 after failing to provide satisfactory representations on the charges brought against her.

Instead of addressing these serious matters through appropriate legal and institutional channels, Ms Oliphant has embarked on a campaign of misinformation, making unsubstantiated and misleading claims against the Department and Ministry. This conduct is clearly aimed at diverting attention from the real reasons for her dismissal and sowing confusion in the public domain.

The Ministry further notes with concern attempts to implicate the Minister personally in matters that fall outside her current portfolio responsibilities. These claims are baseless and form part of a broader effort to discredit the Minister at a time when she is actively implementing consequence management, socio-economic development and strengthening governance within the Department.

Since assuming office, Minister Tolashe has taken decisive steps to clean up irregularities, enforce accountability, and restore integrity within the Department of Social Development.

These actions are in the best interest of the public and are essential to ensuring that resources reach the vulnerable communities the Department serves. The Minister will not be intimidated or distracted by attempts to derail this work.

At an appropriate time, the Minister will present a full and factual account to Parliament on all matters within her responsibility. Until then, the public is urged to exercise caution and not be misled by narratives that are self-serving and not grounded in verified processes.

The Department remains focused on its mandate and will continue to act decisively against any form of wrongdoing, without fear or favour.