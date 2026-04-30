Celebrating the Electron Beam Enters the Global Spotlight

Industry and Educators Unite for International Electron Beam Day

International Electron Beam Day is about bringing the global community together to celebrate the science, the people, and the future of this industry.” — Sam Strotman, President of E-BEAM Services

LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-BEAM Services, a global leader in contract electron beam sterilization and crosslinking, is proud to announce today as International Electron Beam Day, a global celebration of electron beam technology. The initiative is organized in cooperation with the International Irradiation Association (IIA) and partners across the electron beam ecosystem.

International Electron Beam Day was created to raise awareness of the positive impact that electron beam technology has on the world and to recognize the scientists, engineers, operators, and innovators who make it possible.

This day commemorates April 30, 1897, when physicist J.J. Thomson first proposed the existence of the electron, a discovery that reshaped the study of physics and laid the foundation for countless technological advances. More than a century later, electron beam technology has evolved into a critical industrial platform used to sterilize medical devices, strengthen materials, improve food safety, and enable advanced manufacturing.

“Electron beam technology quietly powers some of the most important innovations in modern life,” said Sam Strotman, President of E-BEAM Services. “From sterilizing life-saving medical products to strengthening materials used in aerospace and energy systems, the impact of this technology is enormous. International Electron Beam Day is about bringing the global community together to celebrate the science, the people, and the future of this industry.”

Join the Global Celebration

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural National Electron Beam Day, the 2026 celebration has expanded internationally, with organizations, laboratories, universities, manufacturers, and educators worldwide participating. Today’s International Electron Beam Day activities include:

---Industry partner celebrations across laboratories and manufacturing facilities

---Educational programs for STEM teachers and students

---Social media campaigns highlighting the electron beam

Arthur Dumba, General Manager of the International Irradiation Association says, “We’re thrilled to join our industry as we celebrate all of our achievements globally and chart a course toward the future of our workforce and our innovations.”

Organizations that would like to join IIA and E-BEAM Services in the celebration today can access Electron Beam Day Partner toolkits and can learn more at: www.electronbeamday.com.

About E-BEAM Services

Founded in 1985, E-BEAM Services, Inc. is a leading provider of electron beam sterilization and polymer modification services. Operating facilities in Lebanon, Ohio and Cranbury, New Jersey, the company supports industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, automotive, wire and cable, and advanced materials. Through precision electron beam technology, E-BEAM helps manufacturers improve product performance, ensure safety, and accelerate innovation.

About the International Irradiation Association (IIA)

The International Irradiation Association (iia) is a not-for-profit organisation supporting the global irradiation industry and scientific community. A core objective of the Association is to help its members advance the safe and beneficial use of irradiation. Communication, education and advocacy are key functions carried out by the iia on behalf of its diverse global membership and the wider irradiation community. Learn more about the iia at iiaglobal.com.



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