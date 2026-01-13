E-BEAM Services Launches EtO Cliff Relief Package

Sterilization Transition Analysis for Manufacturers Facing Looming EtO Regulatory Deadline

We’re ready and eager to help businesses, sectors, and supply chains impacted by the EtO Cliff. We have the capacity and full capability to make a difference for companies that need to act now.” — Sam Strotman, President, E-BEAM Services

LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As regulatory pressure mounts on the controversial ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization process, E-BEAM Services, the nation’s leading contract provider of electron beam sterilization has announced the launch of its EtO Cliff Relief Package. The no-cost evaluation and irradiation study program is designed to help manufacturers transition from EtO to electron beam sterilization.

In July 2025, the U.S. federal government granted a temporary two-year exemption to only 22 out of 100 EtO sterilization facilities in North America, delaying compliance with new, stringent EPA environmental rules. For the rest of the industry, however, this "EtO Cliff" is fast approaching and with it, the threat of costly infrastructure retrofits, delayed production timelines, and regulatory exposure for companies that fail to diversify their sterilization strategies in time.

“We’re ready and eager to help businesses, sectors, and supply chains impacted by the EtO Cliff through our new relief package,” said Sam Strotman, President of E-BEAM Services. “We have the capacity and full capability to make a difference for companies that need to act now. Electron beam sterilization is not just a cleaner alternative…it’s a smart, scalable solution already in full operation.”

In the EtO Cliff Relief Package, E-BEAM Services will assess how quickly a business can convert to E-Beam based on its specific bioburden:

1. Free Product Transition Analysis

E-BEAM experts will evaluate a company’s current product to determine its compatibility with electron beam sterilization, taking into account materials, geometry, density and package to provide a recommendation on transition feasibility and timeline.

2. Expedited, No-Charge ISO 11137-1 Irradiation Study

For qualifying products, E-BEAM will conduct a free irradiation study, testing up to three dose levels to support bioburden-based validation and material integrity assessments. This supports fast-track decision-making and testing for companies under time pressure.

3. Immediate Capacity and Support

With FDA-registered, ISO-certified facilities in Ohio and New Jersey, E-BEAM offers high-volume sterilization capacity ready to handle truckload shipments of disposable medical devices, medical consumables, surgical gowns, labware, and more.

While EtO has long been the go-to sterilization modality for complex medical devices due to its penetrative capabilities, it now presents a host of cost, time, and environmental liabilities:

--10–14 day quarantine delays due to off-gassing

--Expensive, specialized packaging (e.g. Tyvek)

--Growing public and regulatory scrutiny as EtO is now listed as a carcinogen

--Massive capital investment needed to comply with new EPA emission rules

Electron beam sterilization eliminates these barriers by providing instantaneous, residue-free decontamination that accelerates inventory turns, reduces waste, and supports long-term regulatory resilience. “This isn’t about abandoning EtO entirely,” added Strotman. “It’s about giving manufacturers a parallel path to avoid being cornered by regulation and infrastructure bottlenecks. Strategic shifts happen quietly and then all at once. Our relief package is designed to make that shift fast, cost-effective, and frictionless.”

E-BEAM encourages manufacturers particularly those producing low- to medium-density products Medical Consumables, PPE, Disposable Medical Devices, Labware, APIs and Biologics to start the evaluation process today.

Visit www.ebeamservices.com/EtORelief to learn more or schedule your free transition analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.