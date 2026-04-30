NY Creates & Micron Partner to Support Semiconductor Industry

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that NY Creates (the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science) and Micron have begun a strategic workforce development partnership aimed at further building a regional talent pipeline of skilled technicians to support Micron’s planned expansion in domestic memory manufacturing at its new megafab being constructed in Clay, New York. This joint apprenticeship program leverages NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex and established workforce development programming. With significant support from the Center for Economic Growth (CEG) and the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY), the program provides participating apprentices with hands-on experience in real-world settings in order to develop the in-demand skills that are critical for being able to directly transition to available technician roles in Micron’s fabrication facilities.

“As New York continues to grow its globally recognized semiconductor manufacturing industry, it is crucial that we offer New Yorkers tools and opportunities to gain the in-demand skills needed to pursue a career in this growing field,” Governor Hochul said. “Businesses like Micron know that New York State is filled with the hardest workers, and this new workforce development program showcases what can be accomplished through strong public-private partnerships.”

Micron EVP and Chief People Officer April Arnzen said, “Micron has always believed that when we build in Central New York, we’re helping build a stronger future for New Yorkers and for America’s semiconductor industry. Our partnership with NY Creates is an investment in the statewide talent pipeline needed to make our Clay manufacturing site and New York’s growing semiconductor ecosystem a long-term success. Through our partnership with Governor Hochul — together with CEG, MTI – MACNY, and dedicated educators — we’re ensuring that the memory made in New York drives economic growth and careers for generations to come.”

During the 16-month apprenticeship, participants will engage with Micron mentors and staff to build relationships and explore career pathways to transition into Micron’s semiconductor workforce upon program completion. Based on NY Creates’ existing Industrial Manufacturing Technician (IMT) Registered Apprenticeship Program, this workforce development offering will leverage a proven training model to create new career pathways and bolster a talent pipeline of skilled technicians. Applications can be submitted here.

NY Creates President and CEO Dave Anderson said, “This partnership with Micron, CEG, and MACNY underscores NY Creates’ commitment to developing New York’s next generation, highly trained workforce supporting strategic industry growth in New York State. By building on our IMT apprenticeship program and leveraging our Albany NanoTech Complex with the incredible technical depth and expertise of our engineering and operations teams, we are creating accessible pathways for students to enter exciting semiconductor careers at all levels as we directly contribute to the success of our partner companies’ manufacturing operations across New York State and the U.S.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is not only leading America’s semiconductor manufacturing resurgence — we are reimagining our approach to workforce development to ensure that New Yorkers benefit from this historic growth. Specialized training programs, like the newly announced partnership between Micron and NY Creates, offer new pathways to good paying jobs that can lift up workers and their families.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “This partnership between Micron and NY Creates demonstrates the power of collaboration, bringing advanced manufacturing stakeholders together to create meaningful career opportunities and address critical workforce needs, further cementing New York State's leadership in this global sector. Registered apprenticeships, like the program announced today, are an essential component of Governor Kathy Hochul's vision for an affordable New York, providing proven pathways for New Yorkers to earn a paycheck while gaining the in-demand skills they need to build a thriving career."

The workforce development effort is a three-year pilot that will run three 16-month apprenticeship cycles, with cohorts of 10 apprentices, starting in August 2026. The goal is for at least 70 percent of participants to transition into employment at Micron. The program will build a skilled talent pipeline by recruiting from Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and engaging candidates through direct recruitment and pre-apprenticeship opportunities, with support from CEG and MACNY.

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “As New York continues building a 21st-century economy, we have to make sure working people are not left out of the industries driving growth. By preparing workers from our communities to succeed in the jobs of the future and ensuring they have a fair shot at economic mobility, we are building a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “I am thankful for Micron’s continued investment in our regional economy, which requires a pipeline of skilled talent prepared for careers in the industry. The partnership with NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex and key strategic workforce development training programs to launch a robust advanced manufacturing pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship program exemplifies our commitment to building a stronger middle-class through investments in skilled, on-the-job workforce training with entry into dynamic careers.”

CEG President and CEO Mark Eagan said, “The Center for Economic Growth is proud to partner with NY Creates, Micron and MACNY on this innovation apprenticeship model that directly connects talent to opportunity. As the semiconductor industry accelerates in Upstate New York State, building a strong and steady pipeline of technical talent is essential to meeting the needs of our industry partners. Through our sponsorship of NY Creates’ registered apprenticeship program, CEG supports that growth and now will extend impact beyond our region to help develop the workforce for Micron’s Clay, NY facility.”

MTI Executive Director and Executive Vice President of MACNY Michael Frame said, “New York’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing depends upon a strong and connected talent pipeline, which is precisely what this partnership is designed to deliver. MTI translates career exploration, pre-apprenticeship, and Registered Apprenticeship into clear, accessible employment opportunities to improve quality of life for New Yorkers and meet semiconductor industry demand. By partnering with NY Creates, Micron, and the Center for Economic Growth, we’re preparing individuals for high-tech careers and helping employers build the skilled workforce needed to power New York’s manufacturing future.”

This news follows recent growth at NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex, spurred by Governor Hochul’s announcement of Creates’ High NA EUV Lithography Center in December 2023, a $10 billion partnership which includes $9 billion in industry investment and $1 billion from Empire State Development, with leaders from the semiconductor industry such as IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and others. The initiative is establishing a next-generation semiconductor research and development center at Albany NanoTech to support the R&D of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors. Governor Hochul attended the recent “topping-out” milestone in December when construction teams put in place the building’s final steel beam. NY Creates’ High NA EUV Lithography Center already provides industry accessibility to standard NA EUV Lithography capabilities. High NA EUV lithography capabilities will allow chip development at the most advanced technology nodes while serving as a platform for additional partner growth with access to Creates’ cutting-edge R&D infrastructure. For more information about the Center and High NA EUV, visit: https://ny-creates.org/euv-lithography-center/.

Since Governor Hochul took office, semiconductor companies have announced more than $124 billion in new investments in New York State. By 2030, the semiconductor industry estimates that one in four American-made chips will be manufactured in and around upstate New York — more than any other region in the country. This historic success will generate thousands of good paying manufacturing jobs and bring growth and opportunity to communities across the state, highlighting the importance of programs that directly connect workers with these high-tech opportunities.

About NY Creates

NY Creates serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. Creates attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. Creates runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of $25 billion—placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization. Learn more at www.ny-creates.org.