Old Developer, New App Lets Users Explore Possible Past Lives Using Their Birth Date

Bardo49 offers an original approach to soul-tracing

Bardo49 combines historical death records with the concept of the “bardo” to create a unique and personal experience of reincarnation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new web app called Bardo49 is offering users a novel way to explore the idea of past lives. By entering their birth date, users can discover a chain of possible past identities based on historical death records and the concept of the “bardo”—a period of up to 49 days between death and rebirth in Tibetan belief.

Unlike traditional quizzes or personality tests, Bardo49 uses real historical data to construct potential “paths” a soul may have taken before reaching its current life.

The result is less about proof and more about experience.

“It’s not meant to be scientific,” says retired creator Ed Dintrone. “It’s something people can explore, reflect on, and sometimes even feel a surprising connection to.”

The app was developed independently over the course of a year, with Dintrone teaching himself "vibe coding" and building the app from scratch.

Users can explore one free past-life path and continue their journey by creating an account.

The app also offers optional merchandise tied to each user’s result, including buttons, magnets, and stickers.

Bardo49 is available now at:

👉 https://bardo49.com



About Bardo49

Bardo49 is a web-based experience that explores possible past lives using historical records and the concept of reincarnation. It is designed for curiosity, reflection, and entertainment.

Media Contact:

Ed Dintrone

ed@bardo49.com

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