VIP IGNITE'S ALYCIA KABACK EXPANDS TALENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS WITH NEW CERTIFICATIONS & INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS

Alycia Kaback at New York City's Broadway Artists Alliance — a testament to the depth of industry relationships she has cultivated over 20 years as Co-Founder of VIP Ignite and one of the entertainment industry's most connected talent development leaders. VIP Ignite Co-Founders Alycia Kaback and Sir Michael Fomkin alongside President of Talent Development Deneen White and celebrated writer and comedian Alan Zweibel at the iconic Sardi's in New York City — a reflection of the extraordinary industry relation Alycia Kaback pictured with legendary actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack alongside VIP Ignite talent in Los Angeles — reflecting the caliber of working industry professionals that Alycia has brought into the VIP Ignite ecosystem throughout her 20 years Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite, proudly displays her co-authored chapter alongside Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank fame — a reflection of the entrepreneurial credibility and industry reach she has built over two decades at the intersection of tale

VIP Ignite Co-Founder Alycia Kaback Reflects on 20 Years of Industry Impact, The Evolving Talent Development Space & What Is Next for Aspiring Models and Actors

alent is everywhere. Opportunity just is not always evenly distributed. Everything we have built at VIP Ignite over 20 years has been about closing that gap — and we are not done yet.” — Alycia Kaback

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry not known for giving newcomers a fair shot, Alycia Kaback has spent nearly 20 years making sure they get one. As Co-Founder and driving creative force behind VIP Ignite, Kaback has helped thousands of aspiring models and actors connect with agents, casting directors, and entertainment professionals who changed the trajectory of their careers.Kaback's philosophy has always been simple and uncompromising: talent is everywhere, but access is not. Since co-founding VIP Ignite alongside Sir Michael Fomkin , she has worked to close that gap — building live events, coaching programs, certification initiatives, and industry partnerships that have transformed VIP Ignite into one of the most recognized talent development organizations in the country."I have never been interested in telling people what they cannot do," Kaback said. "This industry has enough people doing that already. What I have always been focused on is building the bridge between where someone is and where they are capable of going. That is what VIP Ignite does. That is what I do."As VIP Ignite marks its 20th anniversary in 2026 with a landmark celebration event in Los Angeles, Kaback shows no signs of slowing down. The organization is expanding its program offerings, including the newly launched Certified Production Assistant Program, upcoming industry networking events in New York City and Miami, and a growing network of industry partnerships that continue to place VIP Ignite alumni in professional working environments.Kaback's influence extends beyond VIP Ignite's direct programs. As a mentor, industry connector, and advocate for aspiring talent — and as the manager of working entertainment professionals including comedian and actor Geno Bisconte — she has become a sought-after voice on the intersection of talent development, personal branding, and career strategy in entertainment."Twenty years in, I am more energized than I was on day one," Kaback reflected. "Because the industry keeps changing, and the talent keeps getting better, and every single event we do, I see someone in the room who is about to have the moment that changes everything for them. That is why we do this."For more information about Alycia Kaback and VIP Ignite, visit www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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