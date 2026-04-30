TRUTH MANAGEMENT ESTABLISHES ITSELF AS PREMIER MOTHER AGENCY BRIDGING VIP IGNITE TALENT TO SIGNED REPRESENTATION

Twenty years. Thousands of dreams. One room. VIP Ignite brings aspiring talent face to face with the entertainment industry — and has been doing it for two decades. Professional makeup artists work with a VIP Ignite talent during a live event — ensuring every participant is camera-ready and professionally presented for the agents, casting directors, and photographers in the room. Real portfolios. Real professionals. Real feedback. VIP Ignite talent getting direct face time with industry experts at a live Miami networking event. VIP Ignite's Certified Production Assistant Program gives participants hands-on training in every aspect of professional production — from on-set makeup artistry to crew coordination.

Founded Within the VIP Ignite Ecosystem, Truth Management Serves as the Critical Link Between Talent & Professional Agency Representation Across Global Markets

The pipeline we built over two decades now has a destination. Truth Management walks our talent across the threshold into signed, professional representation. That is the moment everything changes.” — Sir Michael Fomkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Management, the mother agency operating within the VIP Ignite family of companies, today announced its formal establishment as a full-service mother agency dedicated to bridging the gap between VIP Ignite-developed talent and professional signed representation with regional and international agencies worldwide. Drawing on the deep industry relationships, talent development infrastructure, and two decades of professional network building by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback , Truth Management occupies a uniquely powerful position in the talent pipeline — serving as the professional bridge that takes developed talent the final distance to a signed agency contract.A mother agency plays a distinct and critical role in the modeling and acting industries: it scouts, develops, and represents talent in their early career stages, then places them with the regional and international agencies best positioned to advance their careers. Unlike a traditional talent agency, a mother agency maintains an ongoing relationship with its talent throughout their career — providing continuity of guidance, advocacy, and strategic direction that most agencies cannot offer. Truth Management was built to deliver exactly that level of sustained, relationship-driven representation."Truth Management exists because the journey from developed talent to signed professional should not end at the event," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "We have spent 20 years developing extraordinary talent. Truth Management is where that development becomes a career. We know the agencies. We know the markets. We know our talent. As a mother agency, we are the bridge that connects all three — and we stay in that relationship for the long term."Sir Michael Fomkin described Truth Management's role in completing the VIP Ignite ecosystem: "The pipeline we have built over two decades — discovery, development, certification, digital presence — now has a professional destination. Truth Management takes the talent we have prepared and walks them across the threshold into signed, professional representation. For an aspiring model or actor, that is the moment everything changes. Truth Management is built to create that moment."Truth Management's mother agency model gives clients access to personalized career strategy and ongoing management throughout their professional development, direct placement with regional and international agencies across the modeling and acting industries, VIP Ignite's extensive network of casting directors, agents, producers, and brand partners built over two decades of industry engagement, and the advocacy of managers who know both the talent and the industry at the deepest level.Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, described the significance of the mother agency model for talent coming through VIP Ignite's programs: "What our talent needs most, at the moment they are ready to go professional, is someone in their corner who knows them and knows the industry. Truth Management is that someone — not just for a transaction, but for the arc of a career."For more information about Truth Management and to inquire about representation, visit www.vipignitelive.com About Truth ManagementTruth Management is a mother agency operating within the VIP Ignite family of companies, co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. Truth Management scouts, develops, and places aspiring models and actors with regional and international agencies worldwide, serving as the professional bridge between talent development and signed representation.About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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