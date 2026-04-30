VIP IGNITE RELAUNCHES 'COFFEE IN THE GREEN ROOM' PODCAST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MIAMI NEWS

Deneen White at work in her professional studio — creating the content, coaching, and educational programming that has positioned her as one of the entertainment industry's most impactful talent development leaders and a rising voice in faith-driven entre

Beloved Podcast Returns with Fresh Energy, New Partnership, and the Unfiltered Conversations Essential for Aspiring Talent

Coffee in the Green Room has always been about one thing: the truth — what this industry looks for, what it takes, and what most only share in private. We are bringing it back better than ever” — Alycia Kaback

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite today announced the relaunch of Coffee in the Green Room, the acclaimed entertainment industry podcast returning with a powerful new partnership with The Miami News. The podcast — which has earned a devoted following among aspiring models, actors, and entertainment professionals for its candid, unfiltered conversations with working industry insiders — is back with new episodes, new guests, and a new media partnership that significantly expands its reach and production quality.Coffee in the Green Room takes its name from the pre-show tradition of gathering in the green room — the space where performers, crew, and industry professionals meet before the cameras roll, where real conversations happen and real relationships are built. Since its original launch, the podcast has delivered exactly that: authentic, honest, and deeply informative conversations with agents, casting directors, producers, photographers, talent managers, and creative executives that give aspiring talent a direct window into how the industry actually works."Coffee in the Green Room has always been about one thing: the truth," said Alycia Kaback , Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "The truth about what this industry looks for. The truth about what it takes to build a career. The truth that most people in this business only share in private. We are bringing it back because the industry has changed, the conversations have gotten even more important, and our audience deserves to hear them. The relaunch with The Miami News is going to take this podcast to a completely new level."The partnership with The Miami News brings additional reach, editorial credibility, and production resources to the relaunched podcast, positioning Coffee in the Green Room at the intersection of entertainment industry insight and serious media journalism. The collaboration reflects VIP Ignite's commitment to building media partnerships that amplify its mission and extend its impact to aspiring talent wherever they are.Sir Michael Fomkin described the relaunch as a natural evolution of VIP Ignite's educational mission: "We have always believed in radical transparency about how this industry works. Coffee in the Green Room was built on that belief, and its relaunch is a recommitment to it. The conversations we are going to have in this new chapter — the guests, the topics, the depth — are going to be extraordinary. If you are serious about a career in entertainment, this is the podcast you need to be listening to."Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, highlighted the podcast's unique value for aspiring talent: "There is a version of this industry that gets taught in classrooms and a version that gets lived on set, in agencies, and in the green room. Coffee in the Green Room has always been about the second version. We are thrilled to bring it back and give our talent the real conversations they need to navigate this industry with confidence."Coffee in the Green Room is available on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released on a regular schedule beginning with the relaunch. For more information, visit www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.