Recent measles cases in Washington raise concern about undetected community spread

For immediate release: April 30, 2026 (26-044)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – Measles cases continue to increase in Washington this year, including three recent cases with no known source of exposure. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is urging people to watch for symptoms, stay home and contact their health care provider if they feel sick, and make sure they’re up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

To date, Washington state has confirmed 40 cases of measles across eight counties in the first four months of 2026. In comparison, there were 12 cases reported in all of 2025.

Three measles cases in Washington this year have no known source of transmission, including two in Kittitas County and one in Spokane County. This means that after thorough investigation, health officials were unable to determine how those individuals were exposed. This may mean measles is spreading undetected in our communities.

“We are entering a new, more dangerous stage of measles spread in Washington, and the only way to protect our communities is for Washingtonians to work together,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “All adults and children should get up to date on the MMR vaccine immediately, and everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated – needs to stay home at the first signs of infection, even before any rash has started.”

Last week, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) confirmed two measles cases and identified potential exposure at Valley View Elementary School between April 8-15. KCPHD is leading the local response and is working with Valley View Elementary School to limit further spread. With the two new cases that are linked to a previously reported case in Kittitas County, the area is now experiencing a measles outbreak, defined as three or more related cases.

Understanding Measles: What to Look For

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when a sick person coughs, sneezes, breathes, or talks. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after a person has left the area.

Symptoms usually appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and include:

High fever, cough, and runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body

If you or your family develop any measles symptoms, especially if you are not up to date on the MMR vaccine, stay home and call your doctor or health care provider. They can advise you on next steps, arrange a safe visit if needed, and help determine if testing is needed. Do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be checked for measles. It is also important to limit contact with others, especially those who may not be protected against measles.

“Measles spreads easily, and people can pass it on before they realize they’re sick,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “We all have busy lives, but if you have symptoms, take a moment to pause - stay home and contact your health care provider. That simple step can help prevent spreading measles to others.”

Measles can lead to serious health problems, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Babies, young children, and people with weak immune systems are at the highest risk.

Prevention: The MMR Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Getting vaccinated is much safer than getting measles, and it helps protect your family and your community.

Children usually receive their first MMR dose at 1 year of age and a second dose at 4 years of age. DOH offers specific guidance for people who live in or travel to areas with active outbreaks, including babies younger than 1 year old. Adults who have never been vaccinated or never had measles infection should also get the MMR vaccine. If you are unable to verify your MMR vaccination history and you’re born after 1957, it is recommended that you receive one immediately for protection. Check with your health care provider to see if you need more than one dose. Most people who get measles are not vaccinated.

To check your vaccination history, visit myirmobile.com or speak with your provider. If you received an MMR shot at a doctor’s office or pharmacy, you can also ask them for your records.

Vaccine Resources

Free or low-cost vaccines are available through:

The Childhood Vaccine Program , which provides vaccines to children under 19 years of age at no cost, regardless of insurance status.

, which provides vaccines to children under 19 years of age at no cost, regardless of insurance status. The Adult Vaccine Program , which offers vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults ages 19 and older.

, which offers vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults ages 19 and older. Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), which covers recommended vaccines at no cost for eligible Washington residents.

For current case counts, exposure locations, and prevention information, visit DOH’s measles activity webpage.

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