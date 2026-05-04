Washington State Department of Health honors drinking water heroes during National Drinking Water Week

For immediate release: May 4, 2026 (26-045)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – As communities nationwide mark National Drinking Water Week, May 3-9, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is recognizing eight outstanding professionals from across the state who work every day to ensure people have access to safe, clean drinking water.

Drinking Water Week is an annual reminder that safe, reliable tap water requires ongoing investment, strong oversight, and a skilled workforce. For more than 40 years, the American Water Works Association has led this observance to emphasize clean drinking water’s role in public health and economic growth, as well as the importance of investing in water infrastructure and workforce development.

This week also underscores the essential role of well-maintained water systems in daily life — from preventing waterborne illness to supporting firefighting, emergency response, and the safe operation of schools, hospitals, and businesses. For more than 20 years, DOH’s Office of Drinking Water has used this occasion to recognize outstanding professionals and reaffirm its commitment to protecting one of Washington’s most vital public health resources.

“Reliable drinking water systems are fundamental to healthy communities and a thriving economy. Behind every glass of clean water is a team of dedicated professionals working tirelessly, often behind the scenes, to protect public health,” said Holly Myers, director of the Office of Drinking Water. “We’re proud to recognize the people who make that possible every day.”

This year’s winners represent the diversity of Washington’s drinking water systems — from small rural utilities serving a handful of households to large-scale providers serving hundreds of thousands of residents. Each was nominated by peers, supervisors, or DOH staff for their innovation, resilience, and dedication.

Perseverance under adversity at Mount Rainier

Among this year’s honorees are Micah Henderson, Colby Mackley, and James Ziolkowski of the Paradise Water Systems Utility Team at Mount Rainier National Park.

When an unexpected water service failure threatened critical park operations, the team responded immediately. Facing rugged terrain, high-altitude conditions, and harsh weather, they worked around the clock to diagnose the issue and implement temporary solutions. Within two weeks, they restored full service, safeguarded thousands of visitors, and strengthened emergency preparedness for the future. Their efforts earned them the Perseverance Under Adversity Award.

Recognizing excellence across Washington

Additional 2026 Drinking Water Week award recipients include:

Commitment to Excellence Award: John Weidenfeller, Thurston PUD

Grace Under Pressure Award: Zach Resch, Bill Cochinella, and Dan Petersen, City of Arlington Water Treatment Plant

Above and Beyond Award: Cody Riggs, City of Cheney Water Department

Lifetime Achievement Award: Peg Wendling, former Water Quality Technical Supervisor; Mike Miller, Vice President and Board Member of Deep Creek Ranchette Water Association; Joel Purdy, Senior Water Resources Manager at Kitsap Public Utility District; and Brian Houghton, Operations Superintendent at Washington Water Service

Learn more about the 2026 award winners and Drinking Water Week by visiting the DOH website.

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