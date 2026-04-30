Pavement Repair Project Planned at Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 Interchange in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Contact:

Spencer Thompson, Project Manager, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, a pavement repair project is tentatively scheduled to begin at the Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 interchange in Sioux Falls. The southbound driving lane on I-29 will be closed during the repairs. All ramps will remain open during the concrete repair project. Traffic control is expected to be removed on Friday, May 8, 2026.

During the project, I-29 at the repair locations will be reduced to a single lane of traffic. Traffic control measures will guide the motorists through the lane closure. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling through the work zone.

The prime contractor for this $1 million project is Blacktop Paving of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is May 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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