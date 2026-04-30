D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC Now Offering Dumpster Rental Virginia Beach, VA

The four Navy veterans behind D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC, a veteran-owned roll-off dumpster rental company serving Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads region. A D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC roll-off delivered for a residential cleanout in the Hampton Roads area, with same-day delivery available across Virginia Beach. Official logo for D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC, the veteran-owned roll-off dumpster rental company based in Chesapeake, Virginia. A 20-yard roll-off dumpster from D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC delivered for construction debris and home renovation projects in Virginia Beach, VA. D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC delivers a roll-off dumpster to a residential driveway in Hampton Roads with same-day service available.

Same-day roll-off dumpster delivery now available across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk from veteran-owned local company.

Four of us came up through the Navy together. Now we run dumpsters across Virginia Beach the same way we ran a deck. Show up on time, do the work, no excuses.” — Donald Brown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC, a veteran-owned roll-off dumpster company based in Chesapeake, VA, is now

serving Virginia Beach with same-day and next-day delivery on residential and commercial dumpster rentals.

The company was founded by four Navy veterans who came home looking for a way to keep working together

as a unit. They picked dumpsters because they saw the local market full of national brokers, hidden fees, and

crews that didn't pick up the phone. Virginia Beach homeowners and contractors now have a different option.

One run by people who actually served. The Chesapeake shop puts most of Hampton Roads inside a

same-day delivery window.

D.E.M.M. Dumpsters offers four sizes across the region: a 10-yard roll-off, a 13-yard dump trailer for tight

residential driveways, a 15-yard, and a 20-yard for full-scale construction debris. Most deliveries land on the

same day or the next when the schedule has room. Each rental includes the first three days, with transparent

per-day pricing for any extension after that. Disposal is billed by actual weight at the landfill, not a flat overage

trap. There are no hidden charges. For dumpster rental Virginia Beach VA, a single phone call locks in the

size, the drop-off date, and the pickup window. The container goes where the customer asks. Driveway, side

yard, jobsite curb. Whatever works for the project.

The company runs out of a shop on Thrasher Road in Chesapeake, roughly 12 miles south of Mount

Trashmore Park. From there, trucks roll across Virginia Beach neighborhoods like Town Center, Sandbridge,

and Kempsville, plus into Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk for residential and commercial jobs. But the team

draws a hard line at the tunnels. Hampton and the Peninsula are not part of the service area. Tunnel traffic kills

turnaround time, and a roofing crew waiting on a swap-out cannot afford a two-hour delay because of a backup

at the bridge tunnel. The founders won't promise what they can't deliver. Local crews get the bin first. That is the

standing rule.

D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC holds a 4.8-star rating across 39 Google reviews and has completed more than 500

rentals since launch. Most calls come from contractors needing a mid-job swap-out. Others come from

homeowners who didn't realize how much debris a kitchen demo actually produces. The crew handles both

situations the same way: pick up the phone, get the right size on the truck, deliver fast. The company also

partners with The Fallen Outdoors through the 22 for the 22 campaign, funding outdoor therapeutic programs

for veterans. National brokers don't do that. They route the call to whoever's cheapest that day and leave the

customer to figure out the pickup.

And for the contractor side, the 15 and 20-yard roll-offs handle full kitchen demos, framing waste, roof tear-offs,

and multi-room renovations. The 10-yard fits cleaner residential jobs like a single-bathroom remodel or a

garage cleanout. The 13-yard trailer is the right call when access matters more than volume, where a roll-off

truck can't get the bin where the customer needs it. Each container ships from Chesapeake, which means most

regional drops happen inside two hours of the trucks rolling out. Roofing crews don't have to stage materials

and wait. Demolition crews don't have to push debris into a corner because the bin is full. The team swaps it out

the same day. No drama, no excuses.

For dumpster rental Chesapeake VA coverage, customers can visit demmdumpsters.com or call

(757) 250-7356.

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