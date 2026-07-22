PVD Dumpster Rentals owner Jamaal Hazard with one of the company's branded roll-off dumpsters in Cranston, RI. PVD Dumpster Rentals owner Jamaal Hazard heading out to make a dumpster delivery in Cranston, RI. A PVD Dumpster Rentals 20-yard roll-off delivered to a Cranston, RI home, ready for the demolition debris and wood scraps from a local renovation. A PVD Dumpster Rentals roll-off placed in the back lot of a local store in Cranston, RI, keeping the commercial space clean during a cleanout. A PVD Dumpster Rentals 20-yard roll-off delivered for a roofing job in Cranston, RI, sized to handle heavy shingle debris.

PVD Dumpster Rentals, the family-owned company headquartered in Cranston, is scaling up same-day roll-off service for homes, contractors, and businesses.

Cranston is our hometown, so every job here feels personal. When a neighbor trusts us with their project, we treat it like it's happening in our own driveway.” — Jamaal Hazard, Owner, PVD Dumpster Rentals

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PVD Dumpster Rentals, a family-owned roll-off dumpster company based in Cranston, is expanding its same-day and next-day service to meet rising demand from homeowners and contractors across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.

For anyone searching "dumpster rental Cranston RI" on Google, you'll likely see PVD Dumpster Rentals ranking at the top. That's attributed to their 5.0-star rating across more than 75 Google reviews, with customers citing on-time delivery, clean equipment, and clear pricing.

That demand comes from every corner of a varied city. Cranston spans roughly 30 square miles, from the older bungalows and Victorians of Edgewood and Pawtuxet Village to the ranches of Oaklawn and the larger lots of the western side, and renovations, cleanouts, and construction across those neighborhoods keep roll-off containers in steady use.

The company was founded by Jamaal and Anais Hazard, a husband-and-wife team, and operates as a licensed and insured local business. The Hazards said they started the company to offer more reliable scheduling and clearer pricing than customers often encounter with larger or out-of-state haulers.

"Cranston is our hometown, so every job here feels personal," said Jamaal Hazard, co-owner of PVD Dumpster Rentals. "When a neighbor trusts us with their project, we treat it like it's happening in our own driveway."

The company offers several container sizes for different types of work. Its 10- and 15-yard bins are used for residential jobs such as garage and basement cleanouts, moves, and seasonal projects, sizes suited to the narrow driveways common in the city's older neighborhoods. The 20-yard bin handles renovation, roofing, and framing debris for contractors, with container swaps available to keep work on schedule.

For demolition and heavy material, PVD offers a dedicated 7-yard bin for concrete, brick, and dirt, material many residential haulers do not accept. The smaller size reflects the weight of the debris, which reaches its limit well before filling a larger container.

The company also accepts items that some haulers turn away, including mattresses, box springs, televisions, tires, and appliances. Rentals are offered in 3-day and 7-day terms, with pricing quoted at booking based on the delivery address. Customers can book online or by phone.

PVD noted that most customers arranging a dumpster rental in Cranston RI require no permit when the container is placed on private property, such as a driveway. A permit from the Cranston Public Works Department is generally required when a container is placed in a street or public right-of-way. The company also points customers to a local rule worth knowing: under Cranston's ordinances, a temporary dumpster may sit in a residential area for up to 30 days before city permission is needed for an extension. PVD advises customers of these requirements at the time of booking.

PVD Dumpster Rentals operates within a 55-mile radius of Cranston, covering Providence County and parts of southern Massachusetts. The company cites same-day availability, transparent weight tracking, and clear pricing as the basis of its service. For residents comparing options for a dumpster rental RI, it points to its review record and local ownership as its main distinctions.

About PVD Dumpster Rentals

PVD Dumpster Rentals is a licensed, insured, family-owned roll-off dumpster company based in Cranston, RI. Founded by Jamaal and Anais Hazard, it provides residential, commercial, construction, and demolition dumpster service across Rhode Island and parts of southern Massachusetts.

To book, visit https://www.pvddumpsterrental.com/ or call (401) 213-9777.

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